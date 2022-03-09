3M will suspend its Russia operations following invasion of Ukraine

3M has announced it's suspending all of its business operations in Russia, following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Maplewood-based conglomerate counts Russia among the dozens of countries where it has facilities. Bring Me The News contacted the company on Tuesday to see whether it would follow the lead of a growing number of major American employers in suspending its business in Russia as Vladimir Putin's regime wages a destructive war on Ukraine.

Wednesday afternoon, the company announced: "After re-assessing our business in Russia, we have decided to suspend all business operations there. Our focus continues to be on the safety of our colleagues and their families."

The 3M website notes that the company has an office on the outskirts of Moscow, and has a 3M Russia website. It had opened a plant in Volokolamsk in 2008, where among other things it makes personal protection products.

In 2011, it was reported that the company had been talking about expanding to the regions of Tyuman and Samara, though no further details on that proposal have been reported since then.

Other companies that have announced a suspension of Russian operations include McDonald's, KFC, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Starbucks, TikTok, Netflix, Amex, Oracle, FedEx, Mastercard, and Airbnb.

