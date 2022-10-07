A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities

A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities.

The City of Elko New Market on Friday confirmed an affiliate of Niagara Bottling LLC. has submitted an application to join the 118-acre Park I-35 Industrial Park being developed by Ryan Companies.

City and county officials have been working to attract major development to the area for over a decade, with the industrial park property situated east of Interstate-35 along County Highway 2 to provide convenient access to the Twin Cities and other major markets across the country, such as Des Moines and Kansas City.

Niagara Bottling, which produces private label bottled water for a range of large corporations, is the leading beverage manufacturer in the United States, according to the company’s website.

The industrial park will be able to accommodate up to 1.5 million-square-feet of industrial operations at full build-out, according to project documents.

There’s no date scheduled yet for the applications to go before the Elko New Market Planning Commission.