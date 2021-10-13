Amazon distribution center coming to Woodbury

Woodbury is getting an Amazon facility.

It's been rumored the eastern Twin Cities suburb would be home to Amazon's latest facility after the City Council in August approved a proposal from Ryan Companies to build a 517,000-square-foot distribution building at the southwest corner of Hudson Road and Manning Ave in northeast Woodbury.

The Pioneer Press confirmed this week the project, referred to in city documents as Project Belle, is an Amazon distribution center that will see 140 trucks entering and leaving the site every day.

Woodbury City Planner Eric Searles told Bring Me The News on Wednesday it is "our understanding the tenant is Amazon."

Searles said site grading for the project is underway and is expected to be finished in late summer 2022. It's expected to create 500 jobs, doubling during the holidays.

Over the past five years, Amazon has been growing its presence in Minnesota. It started with the nearly 900,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Shakopee in 2016, and since it has built two other fulfillment and sortation centers, three delivery stations, one tech hub, one Prime Now hub, and one Amazon 4-Star store, as well as seven Whole Foods Markets, according to Amazon's website.

"Paired with the recent opening of the global headquarters for Kindeva, the Project Belle commercial development helps the city create a business environment within the northeast area that will ultimately provide office/showroom, warehouse, distribution and light industrial business that are currently underrepresented within the city’s tax base," Searles told Bring Me The News.

Searles said this area of Woodbury is envisioned as a "major job-creating area" to further the city's goal of providing residents with the opportunity to live and work in the city.

BMTN has reached out to Amazon for comment.