Amazon to close Shakopee sort center, affecting 680 employees

Amazon will close one of its facilities in Shakopee this year, the company notified state officials Monday.

Operations a the MSP5 facility at 5825 11th Ave. E will cease on March 31, according to a notice sent to the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development. Approximately 680 employees will be affected by the closure.

The changes announced Monday do not impact the company's fulfillment facility in Shakopee, which is the largest in the state.

Affected employees will be offered internal transfer opportunities, according to the notice.

None of the affected employees are represented by a union or other collective bargaining group.