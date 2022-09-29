Apartments, brewery proposed for site of former Minneapolis lumberyard

A seven-story apartment building and a new brewery and taproom are proposed to transform the former Youngblood Lumber Company property in northeast Minneapolis.

Solhem Companies is looking to bring some 600 apartment units to the 3.4-acre site at 13335 NE Central Ave, according to an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) published this month.

The proposal calls for two buildings to be connected via skyway.

The residential building is slated to be a 381,000-square-feet apartment complex, and the commercial buildings are proposed to include 30,000-square-feet for brewery production and a 7,500-square-foot taproom.

The lumberyard and accompanying office buildings were vacated in 2019, with the closure marking the end of an era for a district once dominated by lumber retailers.

The city of Minneapolis is accepting public comments on the redevelopment's environmental review until Oct. 27.

The plans are scheduled to go before the city's Business, Inspections, Housing & Zoning Committee on Nov. 29 before a vote from the Minneapolis City Council on Dec. 8.