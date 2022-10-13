Skip to main content
As cost of flying soars, Delta posts $695 million quarterly profits

As cost of flying soars, Delta posts $695 million quarterly profits

The inflation figures released Thursday showed the biggest rise was in airline tickets – up 43% compared to last year

Pixabay

The inflation figures released Thursday showed the biggest rise was in airline tickets – up 43% compared to last year

On the day that new inflation figures showed that airline ticket prices are up 43% compared to a year ago, Delta Airlines announced record quarterly revenue and profits of $695 million.

The airline giant, which counts Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as one of its main hubs, announced that it generated a record $14 billion in revenue in the three months to the end of September.

Of that, it had pre-tax profits of $962 million, which worked out to $695 million in profits after tax.

While this remains a drop compared to the last pre-pandemic third quarter results in 2019, when Delta posted almost $1.5 billion in post-tax profits, it still represents a significant profit at a time when Americans are dealing with rising inflation, with Delta also having to contend with a 45% increase in fuel costs compared to 2019.

It also comes after a turbulent summer for the airline industry, with labor shortages forcing what CNBC described as "overambitious" airlines to pare back their schedules.

The latest inflation figures released Thursday showed an 8.2% year-on-year rise in consumer prices, and top of the price rises is in airline fares, which have risen 42.9% compared to last year as travel demand continued to recover from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the three months between May and September, the average price of a domestic round trip hit $342, according to flight fare tracker Hopper – cited by CNBC – which is an 11% rise compared to 2019. 

In his company's statement Thursday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said he expects Delta's fourth quarter revenue growth "to accelerate versus 2019" due to a continued shift in consumer demand to experiences, and "demand improves in corporate and international."

Next Up

Delta plane
MN Business

As cost of flying soars, Delta posts $695 million quarterly profits

The inflation figures released Thursday showed the biggest rise was in airline tickets – up 43% compared to last year

Queen Sonja
Minnesota Life

The Queen of Norway is visiting MN this week; here's where she'll be

Queen Sonja has a full slate of plans for her four-day visit.

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 9.05.29 AM
Minnesota Life

'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five MN cities

Enter if you dare.

ambulance
WI News

Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash

A 14-year-old girl died on Tuesday.

image
Minnesota Life

Twin Cities girl recovering after long-awaited heart transplant

A Twin Cities family-of-five is hoping to be together at home for the holidays.

Erica Shameka Roberts
MN News

'Armed and dangerous' Minneapolis murder suspect may be in St. Cloud

An appeal was issued by Minneapolis PD Wednesday evening.

Edina suspects
MN News

Edina PD trying to ID suspects in auto thefts, 'strong-arm robberies'

Three suspects have been arrested, but two remain unidentified.

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 2.03.19 PM
WI News

Fire damages historic Alma Hotel restaurant

The popular restaurant and bar is closed temporarily.

image
MN News

Bethel University cuts staff, 10 programs amid enrollment decline

The university, founded in 1871, offers undergraduate, graduate and seminary programs.

Merwin Liquors
MN News

Minneapolis liquor store, gas station could be sued by AG if crime continues

Drug sales and gun violence have been confirmed through an investigation.

police lights
MN News

Search for MN mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination

The woman's and child's whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Wild Greg's Saloon
MN Business

Is Wild Greg's Saloon set to reopen in downtown Minneapolis?

The recently-shuttered establishment looks to be reopening.

Related

MN News

Delta profits soar to sky high levels

UnitedHealth Group
MN Business

UnitedHealth Group posts quarterly profits of $4.1 billion

The Minnetonka-based health insurance giant is Minnesota's biggest company.

MN News

Saskatchewan is out and Iceland is in, Delta Airlines says

Delta
MN News

Delta makes it free to change and cancel most domestic flights

The airline has permanently eliminated change fees, among other pandemic-related changes.

MN Consumer

Delta's profit sharing puts $87 million in the pockets of Twin Cities workers

Delta says its workers were paid a total of more than $1 billion through the profit sharing

Delta
MN Consumer

Delta posts massive $5.7 billion loss, makes significant cuts to its workforce

The airline has taken a massive hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta
MN News

In crackdown on unruly passengers, Delta urges other airlines to share no-fly lists

The airline says it's a bid to "further protect airline employees across the industry."

LinoLakes_MN_FB
MN Business

Target shares plunge on profit drop, as costs grow and customers spend less

First quarter profitability declines 52% year-over-year.