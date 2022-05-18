Brooklyn Center rejects plans for MN's first ever 'car vending machine'

Brooklyn Center last week rejected plans to be the home of Minnesota's first ever "car vending machine."

The city council rejected, by a 3-2 vote, a proposal from Carvana to buy the city-owned land at 1601 James Circle North for $2 million and use it to house a 10-story vehicle vending machine.

Voting against the purchase agreement was Mayor Mike Elliott and councilors Kris Lawrence-Anderson and Dan Ryan, with councilors Marquita Butler and April Graves voting in favor.

The online car retailer allows people to shop for and buy cars online, and then either have the vehicle delivered to them, or pick it up at a Carvana vending machine location.

It would have been Carvana's first vending machine in Minnesota — the closest is currently in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Carvana describes this experience as "immersive," with customers being given an "oversized Carvana token" to insert into the massive vending machine to activate the vending process, which involves their car descending through the all-glass tower.

The site in Brooklyn Center was previously home to an Olive Garden and Cracker Barrel, according to Sun Post, with the city buying the land in the mid-2000s and leveling the properties.

Among the concerns raised by the objecting councilors was what would be done with the property in the event that the Carvana site is shut down.

There were also objections about the city making an exception for Carvana so it wouldn't be required to have on-site repair facilities at the location, which is something all other auto dealers in the city have to provide.

You can watch the discussions here.