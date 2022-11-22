Cargill names Brian Sikes next CEO

Minnesota-based Cargill, one of the largest private companies in the world, announced Monday that 31-year employee Brian Sikes will be the company's next President and Chief Executive Officer.

Sikes, who currently serves as Cargill's chief operating officer, will be the 10th CEO in the company's 157-year history. He's set to succeed Dave MacLennan, who joined the company in 1991, on Jan. 1.

“He’s a person of action and results, with a relentless passion for serving our customers and our people," MacLennan, who became CEO in 2013, said in a statement Monday. "Brian has the qualities we value in a strong leader—integrity, empathy, resilience and authenticity. Under his leadership, I am confident the best days for Cargill, and its greatest contributions, lie ahead.”

MacLennan has been named Executive Chair of the Board under the transition.

According to the announcement, Sikes has held leadership roles in the United States, Canada and Europe, and has and served as the head of the company’s Talent Center of Expertise.

“I am honored to succeed Dave as Cargill’s President and CEO,” Sikes stated. “Under his visionary leadership, Cargill has a solid foundation, business model and culture that positions us for long-term success.

Cargill has more than 155,000 employees across 70 countries, with an annual revenue of $165 billion.