Cargill 'scaling back' Russia operations, but continues food and feed production

Cargill, the Minnetonka-based agribusiness that is America's largest private company, has said it will be "scaling back" some of its Russia operations following the invasion of Ukraine, but has stopped short of a full exit.

The agriculture giant has had a presence in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union, opening an office in Moscow in 1991, but had been doing business in the then-USSR as far back as 1964.

Following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which has seen the Russian military not only attack Ukrainian forces but also carry out a series of attacks on civilians, scores of major businesses around the world have been ceasing business in Russia, which is also the subject of increasingly punitive economic sanctions by the U.S. and its allies.

On Friday Cargill said that the people in Ukraine "are living an unthinkable and horrifying reality," and while it acknowledges it has "a long history in Russia," it says "now is a time like no other."

"As such, we are scaling back our business activities there and have stopped investment," it continues.

But the company has not said where and how it will be scaling back its operations, and it has said it will continue to operate its "essential food and feed facilities in Russia."

"Food is a basic human right and should never be used as a weapon," the company says. "This region plays a significant role in our global food system and is a critical source for key ingredients in basic staples like bread, infant formula and cereal."

According to its website, Cargill operations in Russia include grain and oilseed trading, poultry processing, animal feed production and distribution, food and feed ingredients sales, wheat gluten production, and the production of syrup and starches.

The Star Tribune notes that Cargill is "one of the largest non-Russian exporters of Russian wheat," and owns mills 200 miles south of Moscow.

Cargill says it will be increasing its humanitarian efforts for Ukraine — where it also has a presence — through the sharing of profits to the World Food Program, World Central Kitchen, Red Cross, Save the Children, European Food Banks Federation and CARE.

The company operates a grain export terminal in Ukraine, and one of its ships was struck by a projectile in the days after Russia invaded last month.