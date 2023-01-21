Richfield seeks to create 'regional destination' at corner of I-494 and Hwy. 77

Skip to main content
The City of Richfield is seeking a partner to develop a parcel of land near Interstate 494 and Highway 77, looking to turn it into a public destination.

On Friday, the City of Richfield announced it is looking for a development partner and owner for a 3.7-acre parcel of land on the northwest corner of I-494 and Highway 77. The Richfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority had issued a Request for Information for the parcel on Tuesday, looking for developers that would make the area a "regional destination."

The city first acquired the land as part of the 77th underpass project in 2000. When construction began, local business Metro Sales donated the parcel to HRA.

According to the announcement, possible uses for the land could include hotels, breweries, an event space, athletic facilities or business incubators.

The city is seeking a development that is pedestrian and bike friendly. Structured parking and job creation are also priorities mentioned by HRA.

“With great visibility and proximity to such busy hubs of activity, the site offers an opportunity to bring jobs, activity and an eye-catching design to this southeast corner of the city,” Richfield Community Development Director Melissa Poehlman said in a statement.

“This will be the first part of Richfield some people see, and we want it to convey the vibrancy and welcome that makes Richfield unique.”

Poehlman also noted the site’s proximity to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America. It's also across I-494 from Great Wolf Lodge hotel and waterpark.

“This is an urban redevelopment site near a major international airport and there will be complications. We’re looking for a team that has a track record for adapting to challenges and delivering on their promises.”

The deadline for responding to the request for information is Feb. 17. 

