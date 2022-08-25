Skip to main content
CloudHQ to invest over $1 billion in new Chaska data center

CloudHQ to invest over $1 billion in new Chaska data center

CloudHQ is building other data centers in London, Germany, Brazil and elsewhere.

An architectural rendering of a Cloud HQ data center proposed for Chaska, Minn. Courtesy of Cloud HQ / City of Chaska.

CloudHQ is building other data centers in London, Germany, Brazil and elsewhere.

A global data center company is moving forward with plans to construct its largest-format complex in the western Twin Cities. 

A concept plan detailing CloudHQ's proposal to build a 1.4-million-square-foot campus in Chaska received unanimous approval from the Chaska City Council this month. 

The proposed CloudHQ facility would be built on a 72-acre family farm property just north of the West Creek Corporate Center, which has become a major hub for data complexes. 

The property marked for CloudHQ's complex has long been marketed particularly for such a development. 

An architectural rendering of a Cloud HQ data center proposed for Chaska, Minn. Courtesy of Cloud HQ / City of Chaska.

An architectural rendering of a Cloud HQ data center proposed for Chaska, Minn. Courtesy of Cloud HQ / City of Chaska.

The new Chaska data center will be CloudHQ's largest, with the company's centers ranging in size from 700,000 to 1.4 million-square-feet. 

Another 1.4-million-square feet data center is currently under development in northern Virginia, according to Brett Burnette, the development manager for the project. 

CloudHQ plans to invest over $1 billion in the Chaska facility, Burnette said, and the facility will create around 75 to 100 permanent jobs. 

Other steps in the process, including an environmental review, will need to be complete before the project can move towards final approvals.

Construction on the center, which will occur in multiple phases, is expected to take up to two-and-a-half years. 

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 23

Numbers remain fairly idle across the board.

Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 11.12.27 AM
MN Business

CloudHQ to invest over $1 billion in new Chaska data center

CloudHQ is building other data centers in London, Germany, Brazil and elsewhere.

Makye Kenneth Thibodeaux
MN News

Man charged with series of random sex assaults in downtown Minneapolis

The most recent incident happened outside of the Federal Reserve building this past weekend.

State Fair 2022
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair opening day sees big crowds, traffic backups

Organizers are expecting visitor numbers to be closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 10.27.02 AM
Bars and Restaurants

7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities

You don't have to go far for a taste of Minnesota grape.

Minneapolis traffic tcf bank gophers
MN News

U of M will restart using off-duty Minneapolis police officers for events

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the school stopped contracting with MPD for events like Gopher football games.

Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 7.57.46 AM
MN News

One person critical after massive fire at houseboat rental business

Crews responded to the fire just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Patina
MN Shopping

Patina to close one Minneapolis store, open in Maple Grove

The gift store chain has multiple locations across the Twin Cities.

image
MN Shopping

Gallery: All-in-one Japanese retailer opens in Mall of America

The retailer has several locations in New York City.

Becker Public Schools
MN News

Becker School Board rescinds controversial communications policy

This comes less than a week after a lawsuit was filed by a local teachers union.

274728891_1007131403227419_4724207452595489466_n
MN Food & Drink

Restaurant chain I Heart Mac & Cheese to open first MN location

A new franchise is opening in the Twin Cities.

Michael Molitor
MN News

Charges: Man shot at police '20-22 times' during Pine Island standoff

Michael Molitor also made several "suicide by cop" threats during the incident.

Related

image
MN Food & Drink

'Upscale' brewery with golf simulator planned for Chanhassen

Take a look inside the plans for Hackamore Brewing Company.

Screen Shot 2021-11-25 at 7.53.37 AM
Minnesota Life

Another 5,000 lbs. of goldfish removed from Carver County lakes

It all likely stemmed from people dumping their pets into local waters a few years ago.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee scraps long-standing plans for stores in 5 metro cities

The Mayor of Farmington says the grocer made nothing but "empty promises."

chaska sewer
MN News

People in Chaska are flushing the wrong crap down the toilet

Water and sewer crews in Chaska have had to clean the same pump four times in the past seven days.

Driving driver
MN News

Crash driver in Chaska was 4 times over limit at 9:30 a.m.

Police say that nobody was injured in the crash.

249680859_3960236007411518_889783566561667391_n
MN News

Puppies abandoned at Chaska golf course

It's illegal to abandon animals in Minnesota.

chaska police
MN News

7 home burglaries reported in just one night in Chaska

Police are reminding residents to lock their cars and doors.

Target HQ
MN Business

For Target's Twin Cities offices, hybrid work is here to stay

Downtown's largest employer won't require a full-time return to the corporate offices.