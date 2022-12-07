Skip to main content
Drinks can company to lay off almost 100 workers, close St. Paul plant

State authorities were informed of the impending closure.

Pixabay

A company that makes metal drinks cans is closing its St. Paul plant and laying off almost 100 workers.

Colorado-based aluminum packaging company Ball Corp. informed the State of Minnesota of the impending layoffs and the permanent closure of its Rexam Beverage Can Company facility at 139 Eva St. on Monday.

The company says it anticipates that the layoffs will begin on Feb. 8, 2023.

In its notice to the state, the company is blaming "inflation-related expenses and a decrease in customer/consumer demand for beverage cans" for its decision.

Ball Corp. had indicated this past summer that the closure of plants in St. Paul and Phoenix, Arizona, would be likely as it trims its can output.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports that the news came after a period in which the company had experienced record-setting growth, with demand so high it had to import aluminum cans from foreign factories to meet it.

Ball Corp. bought Rexam, which was founded in the United Kingdom and at the time had more than 50 plants across the world, for $6.9 billion in 2016.

