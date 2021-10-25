Employers at MSP Airport seeking to hire 700-plus workers

October 25, 2021
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is seeking to hire more than 700 workers, with a job fair planned for this week. 

The open jobs include full-time, part-time and seasonal positions for people of all skill levels at more than 30 employers, including restaurant, retail, hotel, airlines and security. 

The airport's minimum wage is $14.25 an hour, which goes up to $15 in June 2022, with a news release noting most jobs pay more than minimum wage. 

The airport is seeking to hire more workers as the number of travelers continues to increase and airlines continue to resume routes after the industry nearly shutdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“As passenger levels continue to rise at MSP, more exciting opportunities are opening for job seekers,” said Eric Johnson, director of commercial management and airline affairs for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP. "At our summer job fair, we hired more than one hundred employees. Now, as more shops and restaurants resume operations, airport partners are meeting increased passenger demand by hiring additional staff."

According to MSP, passengers leaving from the airport increased 70% of pre-pandemic levels in August. In August 2020, passenger numbers were 29% of pre-COVID levels. (This is the latest data available.)

The employers seeking to hire workers will be accepting applications at the MSP Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The job fair is being held on the ground level of the Terminal 1 Silver Parking Ramp. 

MSP says job seekers should bring their resume and be prepared to fill out applications on-site. Some employers are planning to make job offers during the event. 

Anyone who attends will be required to wear a face mask. Translation services for Amharic- and Somali-speaking applicants will be available. 

Some of the current job openings can be found online here.

MN Business

