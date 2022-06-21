Skip to main content
Extreme heat knocks out refrigerators at south metro Costco

The high temp in the Twin Cities surged to 101 degrees Monday.

Submitted photo

Extreme heat put refrigerators and freezers on the fritz at a south metro Costco on Monday. 

A sign at the Eagan store entrance informed shoppers there'd be no cold items available due to the heat-related outage. 

Submitted photo. 

Submitted photo. 

The cooling systems had been restored by Monday evening, when a store manager confirmed items were being restocked after the temporary outage. 

Temperatures in the metro soared to 101 late Monday afternoon, marking the warmest day in 10 years, according to Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sungaard. 

