Eyota, Minnesota, losing its last bricks-and-mortar bank location

The City of Eyota, Minnesota, and its 2,100-plus residents will no longer have a physical bank to visit from mid-December.

The city about 15 miles east of Rochester is losing its last bricks-and-mortar bank when Bremer Bank closers its branch at 27 W. 2nd St. on December 16.

In a statement, Bremer said it "remains committed to continuing to serve the Eyota community" at its St. Charles branch, located nine miles east of Eyota along Hwy. 14, as well as online and via its app.

A spokesperson for Bremer Bank notes that those employed at the Eyota branch have been offered new positions at other locations, and that the bank is having ongoing conversations to ensure the building it's leaving "is fully utilized within and for the Eyota community."

Bremer said that the adoption of online and app-based banking has resulted in a reduction in foot traffic to its physical locations, with Eyota among them.

Eyota city council member Tyrel Clark told the Rochester Post Bulletin that the hope is to find another bank or credit union to fill the space vacated by Bremer.