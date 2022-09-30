Skip to main content
Eyota, Minnesota, losing its last bricks-and-mortar bank location

Eyota, Minnesota, losing its last bricks-and-mortar bank location

Bremer Bank is exiting the small city in December.

Google Streetview

Bremer Bank is exiting the small city in December.

The City of Eyota, Minnesota, and its 2,100-plus residents will no longer have a physical bank to visit from mid-December.

The city about 15 miles east of Rochester is losing its last bricks-and-mortar bank when Bremer Bank closers its branch at 27 W. 2nd St. on December 16.

In a statement, Bremer said it "remains committed to continuing to serve the Eyota community" at its St. Charles branch, located nine miles east of Eyota along Hwy. 14, as well as online and via its app.

A spokesperson for Bremer Bank notes that those employed at the Eyota branch have been offered new positions at other locations, and that the bank is having ongoing conversations to ensure the building it's leaving "is fully utilized within and for the Eyota community."

Bremer said that the adoption of online and app-based banking has resulted in a reduction in foot traffic to its physical locations, with Eyota among them.

Eyota city council member Tyrel Clark told the Rochester Post Bulletin that the hope is to find another bank or credit union to fill the space vacated by Bremer.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 1.07.36 PM
MN Business

Eyota, Minnesota, losing its last bricks-and-mortar bank location

Bremer Bank is exiting the small city in December.

drought
MN Weather

It was the driest September in Twin Cities modern history

Less than a quarter inch of rain fell in September.

image
Minnesota Life

Treadmill helps Minneapolis shelter dogs burn off steam

Puttin' the "go" in doggo.

unnamed
MN News

Mercado Central board asks Jensen to remove its image from campaign ad

Mercado Central does not endorse candidates.

Jay James Olson
MN News

Sauk Rapids man pleads guilty to making, selling ghost guns

The 21-year-old would sell unserialized guns, silencers, auto-sears, and high-capacity magazines.

Pixabay - gray squirrel
MN News

Squirrel blamed for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes

There's no telling when or where the squirrels will strike next.

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 8.11.55 AM
MN News

Seattle man federally indicted in massive Bloomington fentanyl bust

The case is believed to represent the largest fentanyl bust in the Midwest.

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 9.27.53 AM
MN Food & Drink

Nicollet Diner to launch new, expanded home with a drag show

The new location will still feature the diner's classic offerings, as well as a new cabaret venue and cocktail lounge.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Woman found dead at Minneapolis home was stabbed multiple times

LaTiffany Altanette Lessley was found dead in a north Minneapolis home Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 4.48.45 PM
MN News

Bloomington PD announce what's likely 'largest fentanyl bust in Midwest'

The case is under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Sept. 27

This week's report represents data collected Sept. 21-27.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 2.56.10 PM
MN News

MN health officials warn of potential for measles outbreak amid rise in cases

A recent case among a child with no travel history is prompting heightened concern.

Related

Grand Forks Photo New Signs
MN Consumer

Bremer Bank sues Otto Bremer Trust in bid to prevent 'hostile takeover'

The bank is accusing three trustees of disloyalty.

Bremer bank
MN Consumer

St. Paul's Bremer Bank could be sold amid internal split

The trust that controls it can't agree on a strategy with the bank's board.

Screen Shot 2019-12-31 at 12.46.02 PM
MN Food & Drink

Erik the Red is moving from its location next to U.S. Bank Stadium

The eatery opened just months after the Vikings stadium.

US Bank, U.S. Bank
MN Consumer

U.S. Bank closes 8 Minnesota branches permanently

The bank announced last month it would be accelerating its branch closures.

Patina
MN Shopping

Patina to close one Minneapolis store, open in Maple Grove

The gift store chain has multiple locations across the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 3.53.26 PM
MN News

Brick building burns at Fort Snelling

The fire was still going as of 6:30 p.m.

Soul Cycle
Minnesota Life

SoulCycle set to open its first Minnesota location

The indoor cycling center is set to move into Edina.

Screen Shot 2021-03-10 at 12.59.46 PM
MN Shopping

Urban Outfitters to open its 4th Minnesota location

Its latest store will open at Ridgedale Center on Apr. 1.