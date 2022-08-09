Skip to main content
Famous Dave's, Granite City owner sold for $200 million

The owner of Famous Dave's, BBQ Holdings, is based in Minnetonka.

The Minnesota-based owner of restaurant chains including Famous Dave's and Granite City is being sold to a Montreal-based franchisor.

On Tuesday, MTY Food Group said it purchased BBQ Holdings for around $200 million.

BBQ Holdings is headquartered in Minnetonka, and has more than 200 franchised and 100 corporate-owned restaurants across the U.S., Canada, and the United Arab Emirates that include the following brands:

  • Famous Dave's
  • Granite City
  • Village Inn
  • Barrio Queen
  • Tahoe Joe's
  • Famous Craft Concepts
  • Bakers Square

"We are excited about the prospects of adding BBQ Holdings’ brands to the MTY family and we look forward to welcoming Jeff Crivello and his team and their franchise partners,” said Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer of MTY, in an announcement Tuesday.

The Canada-based MTY Food Group will add BBQ Holdings to its already extensive portfolio, which includes take-and-bake pizza purveyor Papa Murphy's and many more chains across Canada and the U.S., where it has a combined 6,600 locations.

The company also bought Kahala Brands in 2016, bringing on board brands including Cold Stone Creamery, Planet Smoothie, Baja Fresh Mexican Grill, Pinkberry and more.

