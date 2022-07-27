Skip to main content
Fleet Farm announces opening of new Twin Cities store

Attention Fleet Farm fans.

Fleet Farm's new store at 875 General Sieben Drive in Hastings, Minn. opens Friday, September 9, according to the company. Courtesy of Fleet Farm.

A new Fleet Farm will open in Minnesota this fall. 

The Wisconsin-based retailer bought the former Target store at 875 General Sieben Drive in Hastings last year, and the new Fleet Farm's Sept. 9 opening date was announced during this month's Rivertown Days celebration. 

The fully-remodeled store features an additional outside yard for farm, lawn and garden, and other household and building supplies. 

The Hastings location will be the company's 17th store in Minnesota. 

