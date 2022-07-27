Fleet Farm announces opening of new Twin Cities store

A new Fleet Farm will open in Minnesota this fall.

The Wisconsin-based retailer bought the former Target store at 875 General Sieben Drive in Hastings last year, and the new Fleet Farm's Sept. 9 opening date was announced during this month's Rivertown Days celebration.

The fully-remodeled store features an additional outside yard for farm, lawn and garden, and other household and building supplies.

The Hastings location will be the company's 17th store in Minnesota.