For Target's Twin Cities offices, hybrid work is here to stay

Downtown's largest employer won't require a full-time return to the corporate offices.

Employees of Target's corporate offices in the Twin Cities won't be required to return to the office full-time, the corporation announced this week. 

Instead, a flexible hybrid model will continue to allow employees to blend onsite and virtual work into the future. 

In an email to Bring Me The News, a Target spokesperson said employees won't be asked to work in the office on a set schedule or percentage of time, but added "physical offices will play an important role in how we work moving forward." 

Throughout the spring, Target plans to continue testing new ways of working to develop more regular hybrid work routines, the spokesperson said. 

As well as its headquarters in downtown Minneapolis, Target also has office locations in Brooklyn Park and Eagan.

In March 2021, the retailer announced it would be shedding about a third of its downtown office space by exiting its premises in the City Center building, where it leased almost one million square feet of space.

This move affected around 3,000 of the 8,500 people it employs in downtown Minneapolis.

