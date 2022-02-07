Frontier to buy Spirit for $2.9 billion, creating fifth-largest airline

Skip to main content
Frontier Airlines to buy Spirit for $2.9 billion, creating fifth-largest airline

Frontier Airlines to buy Spirit for $2.9 billion, creating fifth-largest airline

The companies say it'll be the "most competitive ultra-low fare airline."

Spirit Airlines

The companies say it'll be the "most competitive ultra-low fare airline."

Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines plan to merge, creating what will be the fifth-largest airline in the United States. 

The deal between the two low-cost airlines – both of which have a presence at MSP Airport – would create the country's "most competitive ultra-low fare airline," the companies said in a news release on Monday.

The airlines claim the merger – which still requires federal approval – will bring more low-cost fares to more people at more destinations. 

The companies say the combined airline will "empower it to accelerate investment in innovation and growth and compete even more aggressively, especially against the dominant 'Big Four' airlines" (American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines).

“We are thrilled to join forces with Frontier to further democratize air travel,” said Ted Christie, president and CEO of Spirit. “This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultra-low fare competitor to serve our guests even better, expand career opportunities for our team members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares for the flying public."

Frontier is buying Spirit for $2.9 billion, with Frontier controlling 51.5% of the merged airline and Spirit controlling the remaining 48.5%. The board of directors of each airline unanimously approved the agreement over the weekend.

The total deal is valued at $6.6 billion when considering the assumption of debt and other liabilities. 

“Together, Frontier and Spirit will be America’s Greenest Airline and deliver more ultra-low fares to more people in more places,” Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier, said. “I couldn’t be more excited for our team members, customers, partners, the communities we serve and our shareholders.”

The combined airline says it will offer more than 1,000 flights daily to more than 145 destinations in 19 countries. and by 2026 it expects to add 10,000 direct jobs. 

The companies also tout is fleet of more fuel-efficient aircraft, noting by 2025 the combined airline expects to have 105 seat miles per gallon. 

Domestic airlines get about 45.5 to 77.6 miles per gallon per passenger, the Sierra Club said

The Associated Press notes the deal could face scrutiny from antimonopoly regulators. 

Next Up

Spirit Airlines
MN Business

Frontier to buy Spirit for $2.9 billion, creating fifth-largest airline

The companies say it'll be the "most competitive ultra-low fare airline."

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Schefter says Vikings, Kirk Cousins will 'figure something out'

Should the Vikings restructure his contract to delay the inevitable 2-3 years?

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 95, struck by car and killed in Walgreens parking lot

It happened early Sunday afternoon in Bloomington.

Sean Sutherlin
MN Gophers

Gophers can't maintain hot start against Iowa

A second-half barrage sent Minnesota to another Big Ten loss.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

KAT, Beasley lead Timberwolves to fourth straight win

The Timberwolves are three games over .500 for the first time since 2019.

St. Paul police
MN News

Birthday party shooting in St. Paul: 'Astonishing more people weren't injured'

Police say a "hostile crowd" tried to stop officers from getting to the victim.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 9.33.03 AM
MN Sports

Watch: 3rd-grader sends crowd into frenzy with epic half-court shot

A feel-good story worth checking out.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 10.09.57 AM
MN News

877 MN renters to be refunded for landlord's illegal utility surcharge

In December, Suite Liv’n began charging tenants an illegal utility surcharge.

Screen Shot 2022-02-05 at 9.04.28 AM
MN Lifestyle

Bonngard's Family Meats in Cottage Grove closes its doors

This weekend marked the store's 15th anniversary.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Carjacking victim shot Saturday night in south Minneapolis

It happened Saturday night in the city's Whittier neighborhood.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 8.05.32 AM
MN News

SUV backs over, fatally pins woman in St. Paul

The incident was captured on the "Live on Patrol" stream from Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

St. Paul gun rights rally
MN News

'What happened to you?': Gun owners' group leader criticized over Amir Locke support

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus released a statement criticizing MPD over the killing.

Related

allegiant
MN Travel

Budget airline Allegiant announces 2 additional routes from MSP

The airline is set to begin service from MSP Airport this fall.

MN Travel

Delta tops Wall Street Journal's 'Best Airline' rankings

The world's second largest airline counts the Twin Cities as one of its major hubs.

Delta
MN Travel

Delta to begin serving drinks on flights again, but alcohol will be more expensive

Most major airlines resumed in-flight service months ago, but Delta held back.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country Airlines opens up flights through April 2022

The airline said opening up flights more than a year in advance will give travelers more leeway using their vouchers to postpone flights.

MN Travel

Travelers have another airline option from MSP – JetBlue

The low-cost airline landed for the first time in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

allegiant airlines
MN Travel

Grounded: All Allegiant Airlines flights between St. Cloud, Florida canceled

The airport says staffing issues forced all remaining flights this season to be canceled.

1024px-Southwest_Airlines_Boeing_737-700_(2014_livery)
MN Travel

Southwest Airlines to launch new route between MSP and Houston

The airline industry has taken a massive hit from the pandemic.

MN Travel

American Airlines to start flights from Duluth Airport

It'll fly to Chicago O'Hare International.