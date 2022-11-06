Skip to main content
General Mills 'pauses' advertisements on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

Other brands and companies are also considering or suspending their advertisements.

Pixabay

Minnesota-based General Mills announced it will be "pausing" advertisements on Twitter in response to the new change of leadership on the social media platform.

Since Tesla founder Elon Musk has taken over, he has promised to enhance "free speech" and fired 15% of employees that worked on content moderation and preventing misinformation, and claimed that verified blue check mark accounts will have to pay a monthly fee.

Post-takeover, there has been a marked increase in the use of slurs and derogatory statements on the platform, and this has subsequently seen a number of major advertisers press pause on their campaigns, with Golden Valley-based General Mills among them.

Musk himself said Friday that Twitter had experienced "a massive drop in revenue," blaming activists putting pressure on advertisers, claiming nothing has changed with content moderation.

A General Mills spokesperson provided the update to Bring Me The News on Friday.

"We have paused advertising on Twitter," confirmed Kelsey Roemhildt, a spokesperson for General Mills. "As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend."

Other companies that have announced suspensions or are monitoring the situation include the Volkswagen Group, General Motors and Interpublic Group, which owns consumer brands such as Unilever and Coca Cola.

Musk proposed to acquire Twitter for $44 billion on Oct. 4, with the purchase finalized on Oct. 27, the New York Times reports.

