Skip to main content
Grand Avenue couple buys St. Paul's Grand Hand Gallery

Grand Avenue couple buys St. Paul's Grand Hand Gallery

The gallery at the corner of Grand and Dale avenues is a fixture of the Minnesota arts community.

The Grand Hand Gallery at 619 Grand Ave. St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The gallery at the corner of Grand and Dale avenues is a fixture of the Minnesota arts community.

When St. Paul residents Jim Jacobson and Rachael Hartzler closed their 500-square-foot art gallery in the Snelling-Hamline neighborhood this fall, the couple marked a new beginning as owners of the well-established Grand Hand Gallery

Jacobson and Hartzler are the third owners to steer the gallery since its founding by Ann Ruhr Pifer in 2004. They purchased the shop from Cathy Weyerhaeuser and Mary Whitney and officially took over Sept. 1. 

"[They] did such a beautiful job of curating the space," Hartzler said. "We don't want to disrupt that, we really want to maintain the quality of the artwork that's carried there." 

Jacobson and Hartzler, who married in 2020, got their start connecting customers to artwork at the Grand Micro Art Fair — a pop-up event hosted in their front yard on Grand Avenue. 

The couple's former neighborhood art gallery, Grand Micro Gallery, now resides within the Grand Hand and offers space for local and emerging artists. 

"Art is for everybody," Jacobson said, adding they're currently accepting artist submissions. "If you're an artist, we want to hear from you." 

Hartzler, who is an artist herself specializing in ink line drawings, said it's important for the Grand Hand Gallery to offer a range of art — both across mediums and across price points. 

"We want to have something for everybody," she said. 

Next Up

image
MN Business

Grand Avenue couple buys St. Paul's Grand Hand Gallery

The gallery at the corner of Grand and Dale avenues is a fixture of the Minnesota arts community.

Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 10.27.24 AM
MN News

Lisa Goodman, Minneapolis Council Member since 1998, won't seek re-election

The Council Member from Ward 7 is stepping down.

Flickr - HCMC Hennepin COunty Medical Center - Chad Davis
MN News

Pregnant woman shot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center dies, baby delivered

A man is being held on manslaughter charges.

Fire
MN News

Resident in wheelchair rescued from house fire in Phillips neighborhood

The fire was reported just before noon Saturday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 10.06.29 AM
MN News

Body found in parking lot of Grand Forks school

Police say the discovery was made on the southeast side of the school.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

Longer-term forecast: Will Minnesota stay stormy? Cold or mild?

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at what's next for Minnesota's winter.

winter-gb5cbdb97c_1280
MN News

12-year-old boy killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash

The boy was riding the snowmobile when it struck a tree.

Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 7.22.18 AM
MN News

Police: Woman shot in parking lot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center

A male 'acquaintance' of the victim is currently cooperating with the investigation in Lakeville.

323637209_451877017002047_2520807891036389070_n
MN News

Watch: Deer runs through glass door to Minnesota butcher shop

A deer broke through the door to a butcher shop in Moorhead.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson
MN News

As lawmakers push legal marijuana, sheriff raises concerns

In a recent Facebook post, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson claimed legalizing marijuana would impact impaired driving and homelessness.

Snowmobile tracks Any Arthur Flickr
MN News

1 dead after snowmobiles, ATV crash on Minnesota lake

The victim was rescued from Otter Tail Lake before being taken to the hospital, where he died.

Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 7.37.03 AM
MN Music and Radio

Steve Gorman joins KQ Morning Show after Tom Barnard's departure

The Black Crowes former drummer will continue to host his evening rock show Westwood One.

Related

image
MN Shopping

Anthropologie shutters Grand Avenue store, opening planned for Rosedale Center

The popular holiday shopping weekend marked the last for customers of the Grand Avenue store.

image
MN Shopping

New shop for sustainable living to open on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue

A new store for ethically-sourced goods is coming to St. Paul.

image
MN News

St. Paul Police: Gas station employee shot on Grand Avenue

Police believe a confrontation led to the shooting.

image
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin brewer plans place of his own in downtown St. Paul

A hard seltzer program is also planned for the Art Deco-style taproom.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 2.55.30 PM
MN Weird

Unaccompanied pig on St. Paul's Grand Avenue becomes local celebrity

The MPR raccoon, the Lowertown beaver and, now, the Grand Avenue pig.

Screen Shot 2022-10-04 at 4.51.25 PM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way

We've got the details.

image
MN Food & Drink

Khyber Pass Café owners look ahead with rebranded cocktail, dinner concept

Bar Cart Restaurant and Lounge is set to open next month.

image
MN Business

Longtime St. Paul record store in limbo after August closure

The small business opened in 1999.