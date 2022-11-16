Skip to main content
Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota

The premium meats seller has over 400 locations nationwide.

Courtesy of Honey Baked Ham Company via Paris Creative Agency.

The 65-year-old Honey Baked Ham Company is going under new ownership in the Twin Cities. 

The Davis Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced it had taken over operations at the Roseville location and will be acquiring the other two Minnesota retail locations, in Burnsville and Minnetonka. 

The Davis Restaurant Group is the largest franchise group within the Honey Baked Ham Company, with other locations also in North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia. 

“Our goal is to focus on delivering an exceptional customer service experience anchored by quality lunch, dinner and catering options,” owner and franchisee Matt Davis said in a press release. “Everyone is familiar with the savory, honey glazed products offered by the Honey Baked Ham brand and we want to continue to be the centerpiece of your special occasion.”

The company, founded in 1957, has over 400 retail locations nationwide, as well as online shopping options. 

The company offers fully-cooked hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

