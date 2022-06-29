Kris Lindahl files trademark for 'iconic' arms out pose

Skip to main content
It's hard to go even a few miles without seeing Kris Lindahl's stretched-out arms on a roadside billboard around the Twin Cities, and now he's taking the step to trademark the pose.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Kris Lindahl Real Estate filed a trademark request on June 22. The trademark describes Lindahl's famous pose as "a depiction of a human shown from chest up, smiling and looking straight ahead, with arms outstretched slightly higher than perpendicular to the torso and fingers splayed."

The request will be examined by an attorney from the office within six months.  

“We’re excited about applying to register the 'arms out' symbol as a trademark for our real estate and related services. Our big goal here is to protect our brand for our team and our clients," Lindahl said in a statement to Bring Me The News, noting that he wants to make it clear that "this is not about us trying to stop the general public from holding their arms out or doing the pose."

He says his goal is to "prevent consumer confusion and stop industry copycats from trading on our brand." A spokesperson for the company said there have been "several examples" of copycats, but specifics were not provided. 

"The pose has become iconic," Lindahl added. "People see it and instantly associate it with Kris Lindahl Real Estate. It’s a way for agents in our company to market and brand themselves, and it’s a big benefit for the agents that join Kris Lindahl Real Estate and for our customers who benefit from our brand awareness." 

