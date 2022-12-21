Longtime St. Paul record store in limbo after August closure

Eclipse Records owner Joe Furth said his longtime St. Paul business was on track to have its best year yet when he learned in early August he’d need to close his downtown storefront.

The Grace Building on Wabasha Street had just been sold under a contract-for-deed to EquaSpace, a nonprofit with plans to transform the 44,000-square-foot building into a collaborative co-working space for other nonprofits.

"As a nonprofit ourselves, EquaSpace sees a chance to pay it forward across the sector," the organization's website reads. "By taking this opportunity to own a building, we can ensure that we keep costs affordable and accessible for small and medium-sized nonprofits who may not otherwise be able to afford a space."

Eclipse Records, founded in 1999, closed in August.

In an email to Bring Me The News this week, EquaSpace Executive Director Sarah Clyne said the organization failed to come up with the financing to fully acquire the Grace Building.

As of Dec. 15, the building's ownership had been transferred back to the seller, she confirmed. Todd Geller with the Terrace Group declined to comment Wednesday, pending the finalization of the transfer.

Furth said the change of ownership back to Geller, his longtime landlord, brings him hope that Eclipse Records will soon be able to reopen in its existing location, where the nearby Palace Theater helps bring music enthusiasts and touring musicians through his doors.

As for the uncertainty of the past four months, Furth said the timing ahead of the Christmas season couldn't have been worse for his small business.

"Unfortunately, in the whole grand scheme, I was collateral damage," he said.

In an email, EquaSpace Board of Directors Chair Susan Kelly said closing Eclipse Records — the building's only tenant — aligned with the Board's fiduciary responsibilities to put donations towards its mission, "which is not to support a for-profit entity, especially when we have not fulfilled our own mission."

EquaSpace's 501c3 status would have prevented the organization from collecting its only revenue stream from a for-profit business, according to Clyne. Additionally, the organization had obtained insurance for a vacant building.

"As a result, allowing Eclipse Records to operate for free was not an option that was affordable or sustainable for us," Clyne wrote.

"We want to be clear that we recognize that this is challenging to Joe and many others in a downtown area that has not had the same level of pre-pandemic activity and foot traffic," Clyne wrote, adding EquaSpace has also faced many challenges and hardships.

History of Eclipse Records

Eclipse Records opened in 1999 with a storefront on Grand Avenue near Macalester College. The shop had an arcade and featured live music.

"We used to have bands every single night," Furth recalled. "We were a little bit ahead of our time."

The shop had a stint on University Avenue before moving to downtown ahead of the construction of the light rail.

Since closing in August, Furth has been allowed to keep his merchandise in the Grace Building storefront, free of charge.

After the uncertainty of the past four months, Furth said the best case scenario for him would be keeping Eclipse Records in the Grace Building, although he has begun exploring options to relocate.

There's currently no plans for Eclipse Records to reopen on a new lease in the Grace Building, but Furth said he's hopeful something will be worked out in the new year.