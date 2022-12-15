Skip to main content
Mayor Frey launches work group to address empty downtown storefronts

It follows the exit from downtown of multiple major retailers in recent years.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has launched a new workgroup aimed at revitalizing downtown's retail spaces after a number of high-profile retailer exits.

The "Vibrant Downtown Storefronts Workgroup" was announced Wednesday, and will discuss solutions for filling vacant spaces and refreshing downtown's storefronts beginning in January 2023. 

The group will be analyzing "retail market dynamics, storefront space inventory and occupancy, barriers to existing retail success and opportunities for inclusive economic development of storefronts." Funding for the group hasn't been specified at this time, Frey noted.

Its findings are expected to be addressed late spring 2023, according to a release.

This past week, Marshalls confirmed it will be closing its Nicollet Mall store in January, following on from closures by the likes of Nordstrom Rack, Macy's, Brooks Brothers, and Saks Off Fifth in recent years.

In a press conference held Wednesday, Frey suggested that larger downtown department stores are a "dying model."

"Retail in and of itself is not dead. In fact, it's alive and well, but it's changing. We need now to be willing and able to change with the times that we're seeing before us," Frey said. 

Frey went on to suggest retail options could be presented in a different way — such as having pop-up shops within the same building. Frey used the example of the Young-Quinlan Building, which currently features a "holiday village" market with more than 40 women and BIPOC artists and businesses. 

The space used to be occupied by JB Hudson Jewelers, which closed on Dec. 31, 2021 having operated in Minneapolis since the 1880s.

"The space has been transformed with different entrepreneurs, artists, bakers — all in the same space, to exhibit their craft, to make a living and simultaneously make our downtown a more vibrant place. That's the goal and that's where we're moving right now," the mayor said.

While the pandemic certainly didn't help matters, retail space in the downtown area was already suffering. The Star Tribune reported that vacant retail space took up 10-20% in the downtown area prior to the pandemic.

The work group is made up of a combination of city officials, city councilors, downtown business representatives, and downtown retailer/business CEOs. This has subsequently drawn criticism for not including any actual residents who live and shop downtown.

President and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council and the Downtown Improvement District, Steve Cramer, and Juxtaposition Arts managing director Gabrielle Grier are co-chairs of the workgroup. 

"The idea is to focus on what city policy can do to move us forward, what building owners can do to help us move forward," Cramer said, noting that the Skyway will also be looked at but "isn't going anywhere."

Cramer added that while they don't have an exact number of spaces available, they have a team currently assessing that data to provide at a later time. However, according to Frey, Nicollet Mall will "undoubtedly" be a "primary focus."

Minneapolis City Council members named in the group include Michael Rainville (Ward 3) and Lisa Goodman (Ward 7).

A full list of members of the Vibrant Downtown Storefronts Workgroup:

  • Steve Cramer: President and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council and Downtown Improvement District
  • Gabrielle Grier: Managing Director at Juxtaposition Arts
  • Lisa Goodman: Ward 7 City Council member
  • Michael Rainville: Ward 3 City Council member
  • Brian Woolsey: Principal of Monarch CRE
  • Dana Swindler: CEO of Martin Patrick
  • David Fhima: Founder and Chef of Fhima's and Mother Dough Bakery
  • Deb Kolar: General Manager of Accesso at the IDS Center
  • Emily Nicoll: Senior Vice President at CBRE
  • Jeff Brost: Real Estate Management at Ryan Companies US, Inc.
  • Jeff Johnson: Executive Director at the Minneapolis Convention Center
  • Jeremy Jacobs: Executive Managing Director and Market Leader at Colliers
  • JoAnna Hicks: CEO of Element Commercial Real Estate
  • Jonathan Weinhagen: President and CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber
  • Mark Nerenhausen: President and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust
  • Mary Taris: CEO of Strive Publishing and Bookstore
  • Melvin Tennant: President and CEO of Meet Minneapolis
  • Mich Berthiaume: Dayton's Market Curator at Dayton's
  • R.T. Rybak: President and CEO of the Minneapolis Foundation
  • Sam Newberg: Minneapolis Research Director at JLL
  • Sarah Anderson: President and CEO of BOMA Greater Minneapolis

Bring Me The News reached out to the City of Minneapolis to learn more details on the vacancy situation in the downtown area in 2022.

You can watch the full press conference from the City of Minneapolis here or below.

Mayor Frey launches work group to address empty downtown storefronts

