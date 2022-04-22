Skip to main content

Minneapolis reaches settlement with clothing store over sick leave violations

A north Minneapolis clothing retailer reached a $10,000 settlement with the city after it failed to provide employees sick leave during the pandemic.
Minneapolis City Hall

The City of Minneapolis has reached a settlement with a north Minneapolis clothing store that failed to provide employees with sick leave.

According to the city, a clothing store operated by Rainbow USA on 621 W. Broadway Ave. in north Minneapolis did not provide its employees with sick leave during the pandemic.

As part of a settlement with the city’s Department of Civil Rights, the store will pay $10,000 in back wages and fines. Employees must also have access to safe and sick time going forward.

The city’s safe and sick time ordinance, which took effect in 2017, requires employers to allow employees to acquire safe and sick time hours to use when they are sick, when they need to care for someone who is sick, and other emergency circumstances.

Employers can cap safe and sick time at 48 hours acquired per year, though they can choose to provide more. 

Minneapolis City Hall
One-dollar bill, cash, money
