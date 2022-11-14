Minnesota to get $8.25M from Google in location tracking case

The Minnesota Attorney's General Office has won an $8.25 million settlement over Google's questionable location tracking practices.

The lawsuit, part of a joint action by 40 state attorneys general, alleged the search engine misled users into believing their location settings were turned off, only to keep collecting their information anyway.

Nationwide, the lawsuit totals up to $391.5 million, marking it the largest multistate privacy settlement attorneys general have ever reached.

Per the settlement details, Google will have to fully disclose information on its location tracking services to users and limit its use and storage of certain types of location information starting in 2023.

Google's digital advertising business relies on its location data to build detailed user profiles and target ads of its advertising customers.

Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement that Big Tech companies need to be more transparent about their practices as they hold a heavy responsibility when it comes to people's personal data.

“Big Tech companies need to be clear with us about when they’re collecting our location data and what they’re using for. They shouldn’t be able to collect it when we’ve told them not to. But this is what Google did,” Ellison said. "Consumers should be able to control whether their online information — including their exact locations — are tracked and monetized."

A federal data protection law has not yet been put into place in the United States, unlike Europe, which implemented its own in 2018, the New York Times reported.

State attorneys general have filed previous lawsuits to many Big Tech companies, such as Google, Meta, Apple and Amazon, for numerous antitrust violations, harmful speech, privacy breaches and illegal labor practices.