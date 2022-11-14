Skip to main content
Minnesota to get $8.25M from Google in location tracking case

Minnesota to get $8.25M from Google in location tracking case

The bipartisan national settlement is nearly $400 million.

Robert Scoble/Flickr

The bipartisan national settlement is nearly $400 million.

The Minnesota Attorney's General Office has won an $8.25 million settlement over Google's questionable location tracking practices.

The lawsuit, part of a joint action by 40 state attorneys general, alleged the search engine misled users into believing their location settings were turned off, only to keep collecting their information anyway.

Nationwide, the lawsuit totals up to $391.5 million, marking it the largest multistate privacy settlement attorneys general have ever reached.

Per the settlement details, Google will have to fully disclose information on its location tracking services to users and limit its use and storage of certain types of location information starting in 2023.

Google's digital advertising business relies on its location data to build detailed user profiles and target ads of its advertising customers.

Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement that Big Tech companies need to be more transparent about their practices as they hold a heavy responsibility when it comes to people's personal data.

“Big Tech companies need to be clear with us about when they’re collecting our location data and what they’re using for. They shouldn’t be able to collect it when we’ve told them not to. But this is what Google did,” Ellison said. "Consumers should be able to control whether their online information — including their exact locations — are tracked and monetized."

A federal data protection law has not yet been put into place in the United States, unlike Europe, which implemented its own in 2018, the New York Times reported.

State attorneys general have filed previous lawsuits to many Big Tech companies, such as Google, Meta, Apple and Amazon, for numerous antitrust violations, harmful speech, privacy breaches and illegal labor practices.

Next Up

GoogleFlickr
MN Business

Minnesota to get $8.25M from Google in location tracking case

The bipartisan national settlement is nearly $400 million.

MnDOTTrafficCam
MN News

Almost 400 crashes, spinouts as snow hits Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol said 25 injuries were reported in the 5-hour timespan.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 12.17.57 PM
MN News

Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud

The victim is in a stable condition.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 11.53.53 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Free entry to MIA's Botticelli exhibition for 2 hours on Black Friday

A cheap alternative to Black Friday shopping.

Screen Shot 2022-11-09 at 8.27.26 AM
MN News

Eden Prairie man faces multiple charges after deadly crash near MOA

The crash killed a 23-year-old passenger near the Mall of America.

Fever thermometer flu coronavirus
MN Health

Spike in flu outbreaks, hospitalizations continues in Minnesota

Flu season has arrived earlier than usual.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 10.18.47 AM
MN Weather

Metro added to winter weather advisory; 4 inches possible Monday

It's the first snowy day of the season in the Twin Cities.

nnebigh4kg09bg3zjp34
MN Music and Radio

P!nk announced as first Target Field concert of 2023

The show is scheduled for Aug. 10, 2023.

JonathanHenryEsparza
MN News

Police continue search for Iowa man after his car is found

The man hasn't been seen since Oct. 20.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 7.13.42 AM
MN News

Minnesota hunter rescued after becoming stuck waist-deep in water

The man was taken to an area hospital following the rescue.

CrashBloomingtonFire
MN News

Snow, ice-covered roads cause headache for Twin Cities commuters

Snowfall slicked up roads early Monday morning.

tap-gf9a40b157_1280
MN News

Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro

It comes after an issue with a tank in Maplewood.

Related

PoolScammerLawsuitAG
MN News

Pool company sued by AG for allegedly scamming homeowners out of $1M-plus

According to the lawsuit, 17 Minnesota homeowners were affected by this scam.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota gets cut of Ford settlement over misleading ads

The $19.2 million settlement centers on Ford's C-Max hybrid and Super Duty pickup truck.

16436423655_e3380f9560_k
MN News

Minnesotans will see $1.8 million in payouts from TurboTax settlement

The $141 million settlement involves all 50 states and Washington D.C.

MN News

Google names Golden Valley Minnesota's online business Mecca

keith ellison
MN News

Ellison joins nationwide effort to investigate robocalls

Imagine a world without robocalls...

the mayo clinic - edit
MN News

Google is opening its first Minnesota office in Rochester

The tech giant made the announcement on Thursday.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota bans fraudulent company targeting student loans holders

The settlement will return the full amount collected from Minnesota customers.

MN Consumer

Google Glass isn't dead – one Minnesota factory is actually embracing it

Glass has apparently been a huge help for the Minnesota company.