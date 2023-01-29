Skip to main content
Minnesota pool contractor banned from industry, must pay $2 million-plus

A judgement in a lawsuit filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison bans a pool building company from residential construction in the state and requires it to pay more than $2 million.

On Friday, a default judgment was issued against Charles Workman and his company, MN Crete Pools, LLC after Ellison accused the company of defrauding customers looking to buy pools.

The judgement bans Workman and the company from the residential construction industry in Minnesota. Workman and his company must also pay $1.1 million in restitution to the victims, $1.1 million in civil penalties, and state attorney fees.

Ellison’s lawsuit alleged that Workman and his company would convince customers to buy pool installation contracts with down payments costing tens of thousands of dollars. Workman would falsely claim that the company had only one more opening to build a pool.

Workman would give customers timelines that were unrealistic, according to the lawsuit. He would also deceive them into making additional advanced payments for services and equipment he did not provide, sometimes before they were contractually due.

When confronted about the lack of progress on the pool projects, Workman would give customers excuses including having employees who were sick, issues with permit filing and road construction.

And when Workman did acknowledge to customers that he had not met the requirements of the contract, he failed to provide refunds.

“Mr. Workman turned people’s dreams of having a swimming pool for their family to enjoy into a nightmare,” Ellison said in a statement.

“He lied to them at every step to get them to pay him in advance, and then disappeared with their money without providing the pools he promised. Let this be a warning to any contractor even thinking about defrauding people: I will not tolerate this kind of predatory behavior.” 

