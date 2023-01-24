Skip to main content
Minnesota's first-of-its-kind THC drink distribution center opens

Minnesota's first-of-its-kind THC drink distribution center opens

The distribution center is run by Fair State Brewing.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative

The distribution center is run by Fair State Brewing.

A facility described as the first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center in Minnesota is now open.

Chill State Collective, a partnership of drink makers launched and operated by the Twin Cities' Fair State Brewing Cooperative, offers co-packing, storing, distribution and endorsement at the new facility in St. Paul, with the aim to assist other "cannabeverage" brands in the state.

Brands who have signed onto the partnership include Bent Paddle, FIND WUNDER, Happi, Offfield and Plift.

The opening at the St. Paul facility comes after the state legalized sales of hemp-derived THC edibles and infused beverages in July 2022. Many craft breweries and brands have launched their own THC drinks since, which have been made available to purchase at their respective businesses, stores, bars, concert venues and restaurants to anyone 21 and older.

“We are bringing experienced operators and strategic thinkers together in a new beverage segment, which is really unique,” said Chill State Collective principal and program director Rob Shellman. 

"We have the best of the best and are dedicated to running this business in a mission-driven and responsible way for Minnesota. We’re aiming to encourage safe cannabis discovery through exceptional quality."

Shellman says the 42,000-square foot warehouse establishes a model for further distribution of THC drinks around the state.

Chill State also released this week their second THC- and CBD-infused drink called "Pineapple Express." 

fsbc2022_chillstate_pineappleexpress_1570

Fair State Brewing was founded in 2014 and made history as the nation's first unionized microbrewery and third co-op brewery.

Next Up

fsbc2022_chillstate_pineappleexpress_1610 (1)
MN Business

Minnesota's first-of-its-kind THC drink distribution center opens

The distribution center is run by Fair State Brewing.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 11.01.07 AM
MN Food & Drink

South Minneapolis' Eat Street Crossing announces final restaurant concept

The upcoming food hall is taking over a historic building in the Whittier neighborhood.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 11.42.32 AM
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis brewery, Hormel unveil chili cheese beer

Chili cheese dip-inspired beer is here.

JustusRamseyHouse
MN Lifestyle

Court order halts demolition of historic St. Paul building

The Justus Ramsey House is listed on multiple historic registries.

St. Cloud Times
MN Lifestyle

Last remaining St. Cloud Times reporter leaving for new Forum rival

The St. Cloud Times has been decimated by reporter departures and cuts by parent company Gannett.

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 2.03.44 PM
MN Shopping

Developer plans Anoka grocery store with unnamed tenant

The north metro is set to gain a massive new grocery store.

image
MN Food & Drink

Brewery planned for vacant space in Burnsville's Aurora Village

The vacant space has been operated seasonally as Halloween Express since 2018.

JoanGabelUofM
MN News

U of M president says 'with heavy heart' she'll give up $130K Securian role

Joan Gabel joined Securian's Financial Board of Directors in December 2022.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 9.03.43 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Josh Duhamel shouts out KFAN's Chris Hawkey on Jimmy Fallon

That's quite the shoutout on the big stage for the longtime radio personality.

3M
MN Business

After posting 2022 profits of $5.8 billion, 3M to cut 2,500 jobs worldwide

No specifics were provided when job cuts would be implemented.

Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 12.59.47 PM
MN News

New murder charge filed after newborn died 9 days after mother fatally shot

Dakota County prosecutors have amended charges against Donte McCray.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Suspect dead after standoff in Winsted that saw 2 deputies shot

Police say the two deputies suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Related

Drive-Thru_ Taco Bell Defy - 3
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: First-of-its-kind Taco Bell set to open in Brooklyn Park

The restaurant says this innovative style "will defy norms and define the future" of fast food.

Minneapolis Cider Company
MN Food & Drink

THC drink to be released by Minneapolis Cider Company

The rollout of THC-infused drinks continues to grow since the legislature made it legal.

EdinaVernon-13 (1)
MN Food & Drink

First-of-its-kind Caribou Coffee store to open in Edina

The concept store will be filled with unique options for customers.

bbqchickenfb
MN Food & Drink

Korean fried chicken chain's first Minnesota location now open

The first bb.q Chicken location opened in Uptown on Dec. 12.

Pineapple Express from Bebe Zito
MN Food & Drink

THC ice cream now an option at Minneapolis shop

THC-related consumables are rapidly evolving in Minnesota.

Indeed Brewing's THC seltzer
MN Food & Drink

Surprise legalization prompts MN breweries to launch THC seltzers

It comes after Minnesota laws surrounding THC products loosened.

QC Pizza
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis pizza joint temporarily closed after front falls off

QC Pizza serves a style of pizza that is unique to other pies across the state.

GummiesDeathByGummyBears
MN News

Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against 3 THC edible retailers

The board has received 46 complaints in the past four months regarding the products.