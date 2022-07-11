MSP, 3 other Minnesota airports get federal cash for upgrades

The Biden Administration's plan to address aging infrastructure at the nation's airports will bring over $23 million in federal funds to Minnesota.

Last year's massive federal infrastructure bill set aside $5 billion for airport projects. The first $1 billion has been allocated to 90 projects nationwide, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the FAA, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will receive $21.3 million for improvements including modified walkways and ramps to better utilize space and meet accessibility requirements, the replacement of an electrical substation, and five new boarding bridges.

Fillmore County Airport and Glencoe Municipal Airport will receive $950,000 and $712,500, respectively.

Funds at both airports will go towards the construction of a new general aviation terminal that'll meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

Glencoe Municipal Airport's allocation is also set to go towards more efficient fixtures that'll conserve water and cuts electricity costs.

At Bemidji Regional Airport, a $95,000 allocation will go towards a reconfiguration and expansion of the airport's security area.