Mystery Fortune 100 company planning $700M data center in MN

Mystery Fortune 100 company planning $700M data center in Minnesota

Xcel Energy filed proposal for the project with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

Edsel Little, Flickr

Xcel Energy has put forward another data center project involving a mystery company for construction in Minnesota.

In a letter to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, Minnesota's largest electricity provider says it has "several agreements ... to provide electric service to a Fortune 100 Company's enterprise data centers" within Xcel's territory.

The Fortune 100 company is not named in the letter, referred to only as a Delaware-based LLC called Amber Kestral. It's the third data center project Xcel is working on, with the other two being on its Sherco property in Becker, one of which is for Google and another of which is for another mystery company referred to only as Elk River Technologies LLC.

The latest proposal doesn't state that Becker is the location, opening up the possibility it will be located elsewhere in the state, but it says the $700 million project would create 1,000 construction jobs and 50 full-time onsite jobs, as well as "150 new and sustained indirect jobs."

The warehouse-sized center would operate 24/7, filled with computer servers as well as cooling, networking, and communications technology.

It could be just the first of several data centers built by the mystery company, with the letter referring to the warehouse development as an "initial enterprise data center."

Bring Me The News reported in August that CloudHQ has proposed building a $1 billion data center in Chaska, Minnesota.

4178837155_f48dfd706b_b
