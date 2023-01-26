New preschool and daycare to be built in Eagan

A new daycare and preschool is coming to Eagan, according to plans approved by city officials this month.

The Goddard School is set to be constructed on the remaining 1.7-acre lot leftover from the construction of Aldi in 2017.

Foundation Hills Montessori was originally set to operate the facility, but the development plans were amended before this month's approval.

Other Goddard School locations in Minnesota are in Albertville, Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Chanhassen, Edina, Lakeville, Medina, Minneapolis, Minnetonka and Woodbury.

The Pennsylvania-based franchise has more than 600 locations nationwide, according to the company's website.