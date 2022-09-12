Skip to main content
Over 500 housing units proposed for site of shuttered middle school in Eagan

New city documents offer a first look at the plans.

Developers are looking to raze the former Metcalf Middle School building at 2250 Diffley Road in Eagan to make way a residential development. Submitted photo.

A mix of apartments, townhomes and senior housing are proposed to be developed at the site of a former middle school in Eagan. 

In April, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District school board voted unanimously to authorize a $12.3 million-dollar purchase agreement with Syndica, LLP for the sale of Metcalf Middle School. The 35-acre school property borders Burnsville near the intersection of Diffley Road and Highway 13.

Metcalf Middle School, built in 1966, closed in 2020 alongside Sioux Trail Elementary and M.W. Savage Elementary after a district-wide facilities report found many of the district’s schools were underutilized due to declining enrollment.

According to city documents, Enclave Development is looking to construct a four-story, 318-unit apartment building on the eastern portion of the site, spanning roughly 10 acres. 

The development would consist of 294 two-bedroom units and 24 three-bedroom units. 

Pulte Homes is proposing a roughly 17-acre townhome development that would bring 152 units to the southern half of the site. Floor plans for the two-story, three-bedroom units would start at approximately 1,850-square-feet and each include an attached, two-stall garage. 

Lifestyle Communities is looking to build a 66-unit senior housing development on roughly 3 acres situated on the north central portion of the site, adjacent to Diffley Road. 

The 536 units proposed bring a gross density of 15.5 units-per-acre. The concept plan for the development also includes a 1.4-acre public park and public trails. 

Developers are set to discuss the plans with the Eagan City Council at a special meeting on Tuesday. 

While the meeting is open to the public, no formal action will be taken. The proposed development would ultimately require an amendment to the city's comprehensive plan and various other city approvals before construction could begin. 

Over 500 housing units proposed for site of shuttered middle school in Eagan

