Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co.

Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week.

Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at the Pearson's factory off of West 7th Street during their ownership.

Annabelle's, the maker of Rocky Road candy bars and other treats, is a great fit to take Pearson's forward, Rikkers said.

Spell also sold the Pearson's building and land to Arizona-based Tenet Equity Funding for $8.5 million, according to the Star Tribune. Pearson's Candy will lease the facility from the new property owner.

Pearson's is best known for its Salted Nut Rolls and Nut Goodies.