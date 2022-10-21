Skip to main content
Red Wing Shoe Company names first woman CEO in 117-year history

Allison Gettings will be the company's tenth chief executive officer.

Allison Gettings. Courtesy of Red Wing Shoe Company.

Red Wing Shoe Company on Thursday named fourth-generation Sweasy family member Allison Gettings as the first woman to serve as chief executive officer of the iconic footwear company. 

Gettings, who is currently president, will assume the role of CEO on Jan. 1 following the planned retirement of Mark Urdahl. 

She is the great granddaughter of J.R. Sweasy, who served as president and CEO from 1921 until 1949, according to a press release. She joined the company herself 14 years ago. 

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Red Wing Shoe Company and excited about what the future holds," she stated. "I am so grateful for the support and guidance Mark has provided me and I look forward to working with the high performing teams he has built as we accelerate our growth.” 

The brand, founded in Red Wing in 1905, specializes in leather work boots and other stylish and durable footwear. 

"The last several years have been difficult for all companies and yet we have flourished at Red Wing due in large part to our culture and people," Urdahl stated in an announcement Thursday. "We stand on the shoulders of those that have come before us and I know that there are great things to come as we transition leadership to Allison.” 

The Red Wing Shoe Co. will be among the vendors on display at the Dayton's Project Winter Maker's Market this holiday season.

