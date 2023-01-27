Skip to main content
Shutterfly to cut almost 100 jobs at Shakopee facility

Shutterfly to cut almost 100 jobs at Shakopee facility

The layoffs are expected to impact multiple positions within the company.

The layoffs are expected to impact multiple positions within the company.

Well-known digital photobook and printing company Shutterfly is planning to lay off 97 employees at its Shakopee facility.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development received a letter from the company stating two units within Shutterfly — books and gifting — will be relocated to other facilities, while some positions will be dissolved.

The layoffs are expected to happen between March 29-31, according to DEED.

A spokesperson for the California-based firm tells Bring Me The News the layoffs are part of "a broader workforce reduction across the company," which will impact 360 roles in total.

The positions impacted in Minnesota include:

  • Client services coordinator
  • Customer service representative
  • Environmental health and safety coordinator
  • Equipment technician
  • HR generalist
  • Lead machine operator
  • Customer service manager
  • Environmental health and safety manager
  • Information systems manager
  • Product manager
  • Quality coordinator
  • Ops. Supervisor, Lab Process II shift manager
  • Senior industrial engineer
  • Senior lead machine operator
  • Senior program manager
  • Warehouse associate

Shutterfly provided the following statement:

"In light of challenging and uncertain economic conditions, we conducted a thorough review of our cost and organizational structure resulting in a workforce reduction of approximately 360 roles. This was a difficult decision made with great care, and we are grateful for the many lasting contributions these colleagues have made."

Its headquarters is in California, while its LifeTouch photography operation is based out of Eden Prairie. The Shakopee warehouse opened in 2014.

