Shutterfly to cut almost 100 jobs at Shakopee facility

Well-known digital photobook and printing company Shutterfly is planning to lay off 97 employees at its Shakopee facility.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development received a letter from the company stating two units within Shutterfly — books and gifting — will be relocated to other facilities, while some positions will be dissolved.

The layoffs are expected to happen between March 29-31, according to DEED.

A spokesperson for the California-based firm tells Bring Me The News the layoffs are part of "a broader workforce reduction across the company," which will impact 360 roles in total.

The positions impacted in Minnesota include:

Client services coordinator

Customer service representative

Environmental health and safety coordinator

Equipment technician

HR generalist

Lead machine operator

Customer service manager

Environmental health and safety manager

Information systems manager

Product manager

Quality coordinator

Ops. Supervisor, Lab Process II shift manager

Senior industrial engineer

Senior lead machine operator

Senior program manager

Warehouse associate

Shutterfly provided the following statement:

"In light of challenging and uncertain economic conditions, we conducted a thorough review of our cost and organizational structure resulting in a workforce reduction of approximately 360 roles. This was a difficult decision made with great care, and we are grateful for the many lasting contributions these colleagues have made."

Its headquarters is in California, while its LifeTouch photography operation is based out of Eden Prairie. The Shakopee warehouse opened in 2014.