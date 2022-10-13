Skip to main content
State settles with Andersen Corp. over treatment of disabled job applicant

The company will be monitored to ensure compliance with the agreement.

An investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights determined Andersen Corp. withdrew a job offer in 2019 after the applicant revealed his disability would make him unable to operate a forklift, which was not an essential job function. Courtesy of Unsplash.

Andersen Corp. will pay $41,000 to a former job applicant after the Bayport-based window and door manufacturing giant rescinded a job offer upon learning of the applicant's disability, according to a settlement agreement announced Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. 

MDHR's investigation found Andersen falsely claimed to withdraw the job offer because the applicant could not safety operate a forklift. However, operating a forklift was not an essential function of the job and the applicant provided medical documentation regarding his disability. 

The state concluded that Andersen's refused to hire the applicant in 2019 violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act, the state’s civil rights law. 

“Minnesota is not in the business of excluding people from jobs because of their disability,” stated Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero. “The state’s civil rights law requires employers to have inclusive hiring practices, which help employers recruit applicants and foster a stronger workforce.” 

In addition to the compensation ordered in the settlement agreement, Andersen will also be required to audit all manufacturing positions at its Minnesota production facilities to ensure they accurately reflect the actual job functions of each role. 

Anti-discrimination training will also be required, in addition to the creation of a new policy to ensure there's an appeal process for applicants whose job offers are rescinded. 

MDHR said it'll monitor the company for three years to ensure compliance with the settlement agreement. 

Andersen Corp. did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. 

