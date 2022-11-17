Skip to main content
Target claims 'organized crime' contributed to $400M loss

Target claims 'organized crime' contributed to $400M loss

Target's anti-theft measures have been particularly noticeable in downtown Minneapolis.

Tommy Wiita/Bring Me The News

Target's anti-theft measures have been particularly noticeable in downtown Minneapolis.

Target says that a contributing factor to a drop in profitability is "organized crime," which it claims has contributed to a $400 million loss this year.

During its 3rd quarter earnings call on Wednesday, chief financial officer Michael Fiddelke addressed Target's inventory shortages – also known as "shrink." Per Shopify, shrinkage in retail describes when a company has fewer items in stock than its recorded inventory states, with possible reasons including theft, shoplifting, administrative errors, vendor fraud, or product damage.

Fiddelke told analysts that said shrinkage "has already reduced our gross margin by more than $400 million versus last year," and says he expects that to grow by $600 million by the end of the year.

When asked for more details, COO John Mulligan said that this inventory shortage is part of a "nationwide problem" that requires collaboration with other affected retailers.

He then goes on to add: "And this is primarily driven by organized crime."

Retail thefts were particularly in the headline last holiday season, when a number of retail stores across the country were the subject of "flash mob" thefts that saw large groups of thieves descend on a store at the same time, outnumbering store security and grabbing what they can before fleeing.

But Mulligan's comments suggest a more chronic, ongoing problem that has resulted in it implementing a number of "remediation" measures in its stores.

These can be seen notably at the Target store on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, where regular theft has left to a number of products being placed behind locked glass doors, including toothpaste and other toiletries.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 1.58.39 PM
5
Gallery
5 Images

"It's obviously not something we like to do. It's far less convenient for guests as they shop our stores, but we think we can manage that from a service perspective," Mulligan said.

"And you can see us continue to do that as we see stores that are more impacted. We'll continue to provide additional remediation factors. The biggest focus for us is keeping our team and our guests safe. And so, we start there."

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 1.59.52 PM
MN Business

Target claims 'organized crime' contributed to $400M loss

Target's anti-theft measures have been particularly noticeable in downtown Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 9.52.16 AM
MN Lifestyle

Give to the Max Day 2022: Here's how you can help local nonprofits

Today is the 14th annual Give to the Max Day.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 8.32.49 AM
MN News

Rogers High School student ID'd as victim in fatal Plymouth shooting

Police say two suspects are at large.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 8.07.54 AM
MN Shopping

Target announces launch of its 'biggest ever' Black Friday sale

It comes a day after the retailer announced a major drop in profits.

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 5.46.58 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Actress and singer Christina Milian spotted filming in Duluth

A local nail salon has received a boost from the film production.

Amore Uptown
MN Food & Drink

Amore in Uptown to close, be replaced by new Kim Bartmann restaurant

The Italian restaurant's final day of service will be Sunday.

image
MN News

Police: Fleeing suspect smashes into Paul Bunyan Mall entrance

The mall said its main entrance will remain closed until further notice due to the incident.

Malcolm Jon Harrington
MN News

Jan Malcolm, John Harrington to leave roles in Walz cabinet

Education Commissioner Heather Mueller also won't be seeking reappointment.

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 12.19.03 PM
MN Shopping

Kwik Trip to build on former Starks Bar & Grill property in Eagan

The since-demolished Starks Bar & Grill opened in 1975.

6
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

image
MN Business

Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota

The premium meats seller has over 400 locations nationwide.

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 9.37.02 AM
MN Lifestyle

Gallery: Renderings offer new look at North Minneapolis amphitheater

The city-owned property spans one-mile of riverfront.

Related

best buy
MN Business

Best Buy considering added security to counter organized retail crime

CEO Corie Barry addressed the issue during a Q3 earnings call.

New-Store-Design_Exterior
MN Shopping

Target reveals its next strategy: Build bigger stores

The retailer plans to increase the floorspace at its new stores.

Brooklyn Park Target
MN News

5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car

Police say the girls also hit someone in the parking lot.

target
MN Business

Target profits plunge as it takes hit from shedding excess goods

The retailer announced earlier this year it would be slashing prices.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 9.35.47 AM
MN Weird

Minneapolis ad agency buys up billboard that was spoiling employees' view

An innovative solution from the downtown agency.

Cabela's
MN News

7 children arrested after 'disturbance' at Cabela's, escape in stolen vehicle

Employees called police saying the children were stealing goods from the store.

Screen Shot 2022-03-16 at 10.00.55 AM
MN Business

Galleria Edina shopping mall sells for $150 million

The upmarket, 400,000-square-foot mall has been sold to a local investor group.

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 7.13.03 AM
MN News

Fleeing Old Navy shoplifting suspect goes wrong way on Hwy. 10

Two people were arrested.