Target giving hourly workers a pay bump during the busy holiday season

October 5, 2021
Target is giving hourly workers a pay bump during the busy holiday season
Target is giving hourly workers a pay bump during the busy holiday season

The retail giant will pay workers $2 more an hour during "peak" times.
Target

The retail giant will pay workers $2 more an hour during "peak" times.

Target is giving its employees a little extra cash during the busy holiday shopping season. 

The Minneapolis-based retail giant announced Tuesday it will pay hourly workers $2 more per hour during "peak" times as a "thank you" for their hard work. 

In an email to Target employees on Monday, chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer wrote:

"This team continues to be at the heart of our strategy. You have shown up consistently for our guests and one another with a tremendous amount of care and we know this busy holiday season will be no different. This is just one more way of expressing our deep gratitude for your significant contributions. Thank you for the many ways you bring joy to all families and for all you do to make Target a place where we can care, grow and win together."

Target says those who will see a pay bump include hourly employees working in stores, at service centers, and supply chain workers. Hourly store workers, select headquarter workers, and service center employees will receive an additional $2 per hour for each hour worked on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 20-Dec. 19, as well as Christmas Eve and Dec. 26. 

And hourly supply team members will get an additional $2 for each hour worked for a two-week period from Oct. 10 to Dec. 18, the timing of which varies based on location, Target said.

The company says this is in addition to offering current employees the ability to work more hours. The company is adding 5 million hours (totaling $75 million in pay) throughout the holiday season, so employees can add more shifts to their schedule. 

Target, which offers $15 minimum starting pay, says it is hiring 100,000 seasonal workers in stores across the country to help out during the busy shopping season, with many having the opportunity to continue working at Target after the holidays. 

It is also adding 30,000 positions to its supply chain facilities nationwide to make sure store shelves are stocked.

