Skip to main content
Texas company buys Roseville's Har Mar Mall for $50 million

Texas company buys Roseville's Har Mar Mall for $50 million

The mall is home to a Cub Foods and a Burlington, among other stores.

Google Streetview

The mall is home to a Cub Foods and a Burlington, among other stores.

The Har Mar Mall in Roseville is changing hands for $50 million, with a Texas real estate firm the buyers.

A certificate of real estate value shows that the mall off of Snelling Avenue and County Road B is being sold at a price of $50.25 million.

The buyers are Fidelis, based in Bellaire, Texas, which owns multiple properties across the American south.

It has little presence in the Midwest however, other than owning Rushmore Crossing Plaza in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The 1960s-constructed mall in Roseville currently has major tenants including Cub Foods, Burlington, Michaels, Barnes & Noble, and Marshalls.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journals notes that the mall is currently 83% occupied.

The sellers are Gateway Washington, based in Los Angeles, which has owned the mall since February 2007, when it was bought for $47 million.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 12.48.13 PM
MN Business

Texas company buys Roseville's Har Mar Mall for $50 million

The mall is home to a Cub Foods and a Burlington, among other stores.

image
Minnesota Life

Nightmare traffic near Ren Fest causes headache for businesses

The festival runs through Oct. 2.

DPS John Harrington
MN News

Increased state police presence in Twin Cities to stay till year's end

Topics included HEAT patrols, violent crime, fentanyl and street racing.

image
MN Food & Drink

Vegan East sign goes up at former QC Pizza spot in Minneapolis

Vegan baked goods appear to be on the horizon in the Southside.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20

The amount of COVID detected in wastewater jumped, as did hospitalizations.

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 11.11.14 AM
MN News

Police: Armed trio broke into Brooklyn Park apartment

The trio asked a resident if a family member was home.

image
MN Food & Drink

Marx Fusion Bistro closes after 20 years in downtown Stillwater

One of the most popular dining spots in Stillwater has ended its run.

ActivePoliceSceneRochesterSchool
MN News

Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls across MN

The calls affected 16 school districts in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 8.54.33 AM
MN News

Oakdale student hit by driver while leaving school Wednesday

The student was “awake and alert" after the crash, according to the school's principal.

for rent sign
MN News

St. Paul City Council approves changes to rent control policy

The changes provide more freedom to landlords going forward.

Target store
MN Shopping

Target to start holiday deals earlier than ever, hire 100,000 workers

The retailer is getting a jump on the holiday season in what has otherwise been a tough year.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body of Granite Falls man found 3 days after he was reported missing

Jonathen Andrew Knutson, 26, was reported missing by his family Saturday.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-03-16 at 10.00.55 AM
MN Business

Galleria Edina shopping mall sells for $150 million

The upmarket, 400,000-square-foot mall has been sold to a local investor group.

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: $5.1M artist hideaway with 67 acres, Lenny Kravitz door handles

The stunning home is surrounded by virgin forest land, and comes with 1.5 miles of Itasca County shoreline.

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: Acclaimed home with views of Lake of the Isles hits market

The home was named an ASID Home of the Year in 2010.

Milwaukee Ave
MN Property

Gallery: Rare opportunity to own a home on historic Milwaukee Avenue

All the houses on the avenue front onto a pedestrian mall in south Minneapolis.

photo-0068
MN Property

Gallery: Home in exclusive Edina cul de sac on market for $1.8M

The stunning 6,000-square-foot home is on a 1-acre plot in an Edina cul-de-sac.

Har Mar Superstar/Sean Tillman
MN Music and Radio

Har Mar Superstar at center of sexual harassment, assault allegations

The Twin Cities musician issued a statement Thursday evening.

USATSI_12923669
MN Property

Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M

The property was bought in 2020, months after Jason Zucker was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

700-S-2nd-Street-W100-Minneapolis-MN-55401-6188506-image22
MN Property

Gallery: Pohlad family member's penthouse will cost you $7M

*Checks pockets for change*