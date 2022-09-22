Texas company buys Roseville's Har Mar Mall for $50 million

The Har Mar Mall in Roseville is changing hands for $50 million, with a Texas real estate firm the buyers.

A certificate of real estate value shows that the mall off of Snelling Avenue and County Road B is being sold at a price of $50.25 million.

The buyers are Fidelis, based in Bellaire, Texas, which owns multiple properties across the American south.

It has little presence in the Midwest however, other than owning Rushmore Crossing Plaza in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The 1960s-constructed mall in Roseville currently has major tenants including Cub Foods, Burlington, Michaels, Barnes & Noble, and Marshalls.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journals notes that the mall is currently 83% occupied.

The sellers are Gateway Washington, based in Los Angeles, which has owned the mall since February 2007, when it was bought for $47 million.