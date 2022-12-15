Skip to main content
The 10 municipal liquor stores with the best sales in 2021

The figures for 2021 have finally been released.

Pixabay

The report showing the performance of Minnesota's municipal liquor stores in 2021 has been released, with the net profit of operations statewide totaling $36.5 million.

The Office of State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2021 municipal liquor store report, showing that net profits increased by 1.3% compared to 2020, which was itself a record year.

Last year, the 212 municipal liquor stores operated across 177 Minnesota cities generated $423.5 million in sales – a 3.2% increase over 2020.

But which performed best? It depends on how you count the figures.

Municipal liquor stores in the Twin Cities dominate the top performers if you use raw sales figures, with five reporting sales above $10 million. But rural stores dominate when it comes to the profit margin profit margin.

The sales chart was topped once again by Lakeville, which increased its sales by around $1.4 million compared to 2020, while Edina increased its sales by $2.2 million to leapfrog Richfield into second.

Top 10 municipal liquor stores by total sales:

  1. Lakeville – $19,683,002
  2. Edina – $14,313,232
  3. Richfield – $13,916,528
  4. Eden Prairie – $11,923,359 
  5. Apple Valley – $11,128,773
  6. Columbia Heights – $8,940,449
  7. Detroit Lakes – $8,682,450
  8. Elk River – $8,620,643
  9. Bemidji – $8,595,959
  10. Alexandria – $7,845,752

Top 10 municipal liquor stores by profit margin:

  1. Hadley – 31.3% (net profit $103,653, sales of $331,429)
  2. Avoka – 29% (net profit $60,880, sales of $210,164)
  3. Cromwell – 23.4% (net profit $109,268, sales of $467,373)
  4. Callaway – 22.5% (net profit $107,471, sales of $478,589)
  5. Mentor – 21.8% (net profit $121,644, sales of $557,580)
  6. Gillman – 20.7% (net profit $97,094, sales of $468,272)
  7. West Concord – 19.7% (net profit $34,468, sales of $174,698)
  8. Lewisville – 17.2% (net profit $34,025, sales of $197,842)
  9. Fairmont – 16.3% (net profit $747,565, sales of $4,551,573)
  10. Longville – 16.1% (net profit $355,656, sales of $2,210,104)

It wasn't all happy news for cities' liquor businesses, with a handful posting a loss in 2021 – including Brooklyn Center.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 12.14.35 PM

