The 10 municipal liquor stores with the best sales in 2021

The report showing the performance of Minnesota's municipal liquor stores in 2021 has been released, with the net profit of operations statewide totaling $36.5 million.

The Office of State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2021 municipal liquor store report, showing that net profits increased by 1.3% compared to 2020, which was itself a record year.

Last year, the 212 municipal liquor stores operated across 177 Minnesota cities generated $423.5 million in sales – a 3.2% increase over 2020.

But which performed best? It depends on how you count the figures.

Municipal liquor stores in the Twin Cities dominate the top performers if you use raw sales figures, with five reporting sales above $10 million. But rural stores dominate when it comes to the profit margin profit margin.

The sales chart was topped once again by Lakeville, which increased its sales by around $1.4 million compared to 2020, while Edina increased its sales by $2.2 million to leapfrog Richfield into second.

Top 10 municipal liquor stores by total sales:

Lakeville – $19,683,002 Edina – $14,313,232 Richfield – $13,916,528 Eden Prairie – $11,923,359 Apple Valley – $11,128,773 Columbia Heights – $8,940,449 Detroit Lakes – $8,682,450 Elk River – $8,620,643 Bemidji – $8,595,959 Alexandria – $7,845,752

Top 10 municipal liquor stores by profit margin:

Hadley – 31.3% (net profit $103,653, sales of $331,429) Avoka – 29% (net profit $60,880, sales of $210,164) Cromwell – 23.4% (net profit $109,268, sales of $467,373) Callaway – 22.5% (net profit $107,471, sales of $478,589) Mentor – 21.8% (net profit $121,644, sales of $557,580) Gillman – 20.7% (net profit $97,094, sales of $468,272) West Concord – 19.7% (net profit $34,468, sales of $174,698) Lewisville – 17.2% (net profit $34,025, sales of $197,842) Fairmont – 16.3% (net profit $747,565, sales of $4,551,573) Longville – 16.1% (net profit $355,656, sales of $2,210,104)

It wasn't all happy news for cities' liquor businesses, with a handful posting a loss in 2021 – including Brooklyn Center.