Tin Whiskers Brewing in St. Paul is permanently closing

A popular St. Paul brewery is closing down for good.

Tin Whiskers Brewing Co., located at 125 E 9th St., announced Friday it is shutting its doors permanently at the end of May.

"For the last eight years we have worked to brew the best and most innovative beers we could come up with, but the decision has been made to power down the robot. We have fought hard to keep our brewery running and continue to make the beers you love to drink, but the brewery is no longer sustainable to keep going," the announcement reads.

The brewery was opened in 2014 by Jeff Moriarty and two co-founders who met while studying electrical engineering at the University of Minnesota. They wound up brewing at home before turning it into their dream jobs, using their engineering background to inspire beer names and their approach to the brewing process.

"We will be open until the end of May and giving a true Minnesota goodbye. We would not have made it this far without the support from all of you. Thank you for that. Thank you for the opportunity to make some beers and share some memories," Tin Whiskers' announcement continues.

"We are going out the way we started; by brewing a beer. So Long, Goodbye is a Hazy IPA brewed with Sabro, Nelson Sauvin, Azacca, Simcoe and pineapple. We brewed it with the same intent we have on all our other beers; to push what can be done. Three dry hops with over 12 pounds of hops per barrel for a massive flavor profile that will leave a lasting impression."

You can find Tin Whiskers' tap list here.