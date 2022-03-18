Skip to main content
Tin Whiskers Brewing in St. Paul is permanently closing

Tin Whiskers Brewing in St. Paul is permanently closing

Fans of their beer will be able to get it through the end of May.

Credit: Twin Whiskers Brewing Co.

Fans of their beer will be able to get it through the end of May.

A popular St. Paul brewery is closing down for good. 

Tin Whiskers Brewing Co., located at 125 E 9th St., announced Friday it is shutting its doors permanently at the end of May. 

"For the last eight years we have worked to brew the best and most innovative beers we could come up with, but the decision has been made to power down the robot. We have fought hard to keep our brewery running and continue to make the beers you love to drink, but the brewery is no longer sustainable to keep going," the announcement reads

The brewery was opened in 2014 by Jeff Moriarty and two co-founders who met while studying electrical engineering at the University of Minnesota. They wound up brewing at home before turning it into their dream jobs, using their engineering background to inspire beer names and their approach to the brewing process. 

"We will be open until the end of May and giving a true Minnesota goodbye. We would not have made it this far without the support from all of you. Thank you for that. Thank you for the opportunity to make some beers and share some memories," Tin Whiskers' announcement continues.

"We are going out the way we started; by brewing a beer. So Long, Goodbye is a Hazy IPA brewed with Sabro, Nelson Sauvin, Azacca, Simcoe and pineapple. We brewed it with the same intent we have on all our other beers; to push what can be done. Three dry hops with over 12 pounds of hops per barrel for a massive flavor profile that will leave a lasting impression."

You can find Tin Whiskers' tap list here

Next Up

Tin Whiskers
MN Business

Tin Whiskers Brewing in St. Paul is permanently closing

Fans of their beer will be able to get it through the end of May.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Adam Thielen restructures contract to stay with Vikings

Thielen will be back in tandem with Justin Jefferson.

FOGfg14WUAMoY3p
MN Sports

16 teams reach MN boys' state hoops tournament; 16 more Friday

There are 16 more section title games Friday night, followed by state tourney brackets being released on Saturday.

Pauleen Le
TV, Movies and The Arts

Once an interviewee, then an intern, Pauleen Le is now a reporter at WCCO

The Eagan native is returning to Minnesota.

West St Paul, Minnesota - August 2018 target storefront crop
MN News

Charges: Woman trashed Target with golf club, doing $7K in damage

She also is accused of pouring chocolate sauce and other liquids on the floor.

Amber Alert
MN News

AMBER ALERT canceled: 2-year-old Minnesota boy is safe

The alert was issued around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Chet Holmgren
MN Sports

Chet Holmgren dominates in NCAA tournament debut

The soon-to-be 20-year-old from Minnesota could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Davante Adams
MN Vikings

Packers trade ace receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders

It comes a week after Aaron Rodgers extended his stay in Green Bay.

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 3.18.58 PM
MN Timberwolves

Stephen A. Smith rips 'classless' Wolves for taunting Westbrook

It wasn't the first time this week that the Wolves mocked an opponent's airball.

Maggie Sullivan
MN News

Human resources head at Minneapolis Public Schools resigns

Her resignation comes as she sits on the bargaining team amid the educator strike.

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 2.37.30 PM
MN News

MN native among 10 killed by Russians while 'waiting for bread' in Ukraine

The 67-year-old was caring for a friend with M.S.

Mercedez Rocha
MN News

Woman's body found in snow pile at Rochester school is identified

She was reported missing from Northfield in February.

Related

MN Lifestyle

4 questions: A flight with Tin Whiskers Brewing 🍻

One of their beers has been compared to curing cancer.

MN News

4 questions: A flight with Tin Whiskers Brewing 🍻

One of their beers has been compared to curing cancer.

MN News

Tin Whiskers is celebrating its birthday with special beers

They'll release a different "experimental concoction" every two hours.

MN Lifestyle

Tin Whiskers is celebrating its birthday with special beers

They'll release a different "experimental concoction" every two hours.

St. Paul police
MN News

Birthday party shooting in St. Paul: 'Astonishing more people weren't injured'

Police say a "hostile crowd" tried to stop officers from getting to the victim.

Joe Senser's
MN Coronavirus

2 more popular Twin Cities restaurants permanently close

The pandemic continues to apply a firm grip on the restaurant industry.

Screen Shot 2020-07-28 at 9.06.45 AM
MN News

Octo Fishbar in St. Paul closes permanently

The restaurant was part of Market House Collaborative in Lowertown.

trattoria mucci facebook
MN Food & Drink

Popular Italian eatery in Uptown to permanently close

The owner of Trattoria Mucci said it "just didn't work out this time."