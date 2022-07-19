Toys 'R' Us comeback: Stores to open inside Macy's

A once-popular toy store is set on making a comeback — this time, with the help of Macy's.

WHP Global and Macy's announced a partnership this week that will attempt to open a Toys "R" Us section inside every Macy's in the United States before the holiday shopping season in 2022. The rollout will begin at the end of July and go through Oct. 15, according to a release.

The in-store shops, ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet, will first open at flagship Macy's locations, including Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco and San Jose.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys 'R' Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. "We hope Toys 'R' Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys 'R' Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

The in-store setups will include colorful fixtures mimicking past stores with hands-on demonstration tables "for customers to interact with various toy assortments." In addition, the shops will include a life-size "Geoffrey on a Bench" photo opportunity with families. Geoffrey the Giraffe is the longtime mascot of Toys "R" Us.

Toys and products from the store have remained available on online since 2018. The relaunch of the new website in 2018 was done in partnership with Target.

The toy store had been a global leader in the toy category for over 70 years before the company faced financial hardships, leading to the brand filing for bankruptcy and closing all of its stores in 2017.