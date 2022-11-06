U.S. Bank asks employees to come back to office three times a week

Skip to main content
U.S. Bank asks its employees to come into the office three times a week

CEO Andy Cecere said the Minneapolis-based company is asking hybrid employees to start coming in more regularly over the next few months.

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is asking its employees to start coming into the office three days a week.

In a recent email to employees, CEO Andy Cecere said the company wishes to reintroduce more on-site work into its model as the nation adapts to the deadly COVID pandemic, saying that while performance is strong when employees work remotely, things "collaboration" and "engagement" suffer.

The company will ask its hybrid employees to start coming into the office more regularly over the next few months. Cecere said the company has identified a schedule of three days a week in person as a good balance.

“We want the office to be the center of work — where people connect, get things done, and be inspired by the great people they get to be around,” Cecere wrote.

“We don’t want that to be a mandate; we want it to be a choice. But to get to that point, we need people to give it a real effort to succeed.”

Around half of U.S. Bank’s 70,000 employees nationwide are in hybrid roles, according to the Star Tribune.

Cecere said the company will evaluate how the new model is working early next year. It will also look into how to update its office spaces to accommodate hybrid work.  

U.S. Bank isn’t the only downtown business to urge employees to start coming into the office more regularly. In March, Wells Fargo asks its employees to start working more in person, Reuters reported.

And according to a recent report from Colliers, almost 60% of the downtown Minneapolis workforce comes into the office at least once a week. 

