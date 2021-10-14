October 14, 2021
Updated:
Original:

UnitedHealth Group posts quarterly profits of $4.1 billion

The Minnetonka-based health insurance giant is Minnesota's biggest company.
Author:
UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Minnesota's biggest company by revenue, has posted third-quarter profits of $4.1 billion.

The Minnetonka-based health insurance giant reported its latest results Thursday, revealing that it increased its revenues to $72.3 billion in the three months to the end of September, an 11% rise compared to the same quarter in 2020.

Of that, its net earnings are listed at $4.086 billion. The company also bought back $1.1 billion worth of its own shares and returned $1.4 billion to shareholders via dividends in the quarter, a 16% increase in its dividend compared to a year earlier. 

The company and its subsidiary Optum between them employ 340,000 people, of which 18,000 are based in Minnesota. It has seen its business continue to boom despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, UnitedHealth says its revenue grew by 6% to $257.1 billion, and it's well on its way to beating that this year, with its total revenue as of Sept. 30 standing at just under $214 billion.

To put this in perspective, Minnesota's second-largest company by revenue, Target, posted revenue of around $94 billion in 2020.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

While health insurers continue to post hefty profits, medical costs remain a leading cost pressure on American households.

A 2017 study by the Journal of General Internal Medicine estimated that 137 million adults were struggling to pay medical bills. It found that 17.4% of households with health insurance have medical debt, and 27.9% of households without insurance.

Those with health insurance have medical debt averaging almost $19,000, while it's almost $32,000 for the uninsured.

eHealth reports that in 2020, the average cost nationally for health insurance was around $5,500 annually for an individual, and just under $14,000 for a family.

Next Up

UnitedHealth Group
MN Business

UnitedHealth Group posts quarterly profits of $4.1 billion

The Minnetonka-based health insurance giant is Minnesota's most valuable company.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 14

The latest data from MDH.

Minnesota DNR via the Science Museum of Minnesota
Minnesota Life

Invasive algae called 'rock-snot' discovered in several NE Minnesota streams

Scientists are investigating the impact the algae may have on the waterways.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Vikings feel really close and really far away

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

Driving car wheel
MN News

More than 1,800 seat belt violations in 2 week crackdown 'baffles' police

The campaign ran from Sep. 19 to Sep. 30 and resulted in 1,805 seat belt citations.

target lego
MN Shopping

Target teams up with LEGO on new collection of clothes, home goods

The LEGO Collection x Target is described as the retailer's "most inclusive partnership to date."

Screen Shot 2021-10-14 at 8.23.47 AM
MN News

Man indicted for allegedly making death threats to Hennepin Co. employees

Peter Robert Berry was also indicted and charged for possessing firearms as a felon.

ATM bank
MN Consumer

Frustration as switch from TCF to Huntington Bank hits problems

Customers reported being unable to use their debit cards or access their accounts, while there were long waits for phone support.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

BCA: 3 officers fired guns during Oakdale armed standoff

A fourth official fired "less-lethal" ammunition.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins makes big donation to Vikings' social justice committee

The committee works on issues such as criminal justice reform, education and voter registration.

Meghan Roth Go Fund Me
Minnesota Life

Accomplished MN runner goes into cardiac arrest during Boston Marathon

Other racers jumped in to give the 34-year-old mother CPR, saving her life.

Flickr - Winston Smith memorial uptown June 4 - Chad Davis
MN News

Review reveals body cam video from aftermath of Winston Smith shooting

While no video of the shooting exists, an officer captured some video immediately afterward.

Related

MN News

Second quarter profits surge for UnitedHealth Group

MN News

UnitedHealth posts big third-quarter net income

Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group's third-quarter net income jumped 23 percent, beating expectations, as preparations for retiring Baby Boomers started to pay off for the nation's largest health insurer, the Associated Press reports. UnitedHealth also raised its 2012 earnings forecast.

MN News

UnitedHealth's profit slips 14% in first-quarter as medical bills rise

MN News

Embattled UnitedHealth changes leadership of its military unit

MN News

UnitedHealth will no longer keep discounts it gets from drug companies

It'll benefit 7 million Americans on fully-insured plans.

MN News

UnitedHealth's 4Q net profit slips, revenue climbs

MN News

UnitedHealth reaches rare milestone

The Minnetonka-based health insurer brought in more than $100 billion last year. The Star Tribune reports UnitedHealth is among just 22 publicly traded companies and the first in Minnesota to reach that milestone. Read more ...

MN News

UnitedHealth Group goes after state health insurance exchanges