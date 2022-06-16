Walmart dropping MyPillow products, CEO Mike Lindell says

Walmart is reportedly dropping its MyPillow products, according to controversial CEO Mike Lindell.

On a Wednesday Facebook Live, Lindell said he’s had recent meetings with top Walmart officers, who informed him the big box store is taking his products off the shelves.

Lindell claimed the move came despite high sales numbers and offers by him to allow Walmart to sell his products at a lower price.

He then proceeded to call the officers he’d spoken with “liars” multiple times.

“I said you guys are canceling us, just like the other box stores,” Lindell said on the Facebook Live.

“Shame on you Walmart, you’re disgusting!” he continued.

According to Lindell, the move will mean a total loss of around $100 million in wholesale sales for MyPillow.

Lindell, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, continued to create controversy following the election of President Joe Biden last year. Lindell supports the unfounded claim that Trump had actually won the election and criticized the voting machines and procedures used.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against Lindell and MyPillow for defamation last year, alleging Lindell knowingly spread false claims about the election to sell pillows.

Lindell responded by filing his own lawsuit against Dominion.

Other retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s, dropped MyPillow’s products early last year amid the controversy over Lindell’s false claims.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Walmart for comment.