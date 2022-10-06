St. Paul company ends corrugated manufacturing, cutting 130 jobs

Skip to main content
WestRock Company to end corrugated manufacturing in St. Paul, cutting 130 jobs

The facility produces around 200,000 tons of corrugated packaging every year.

WestRock Company will end the production of corrugated packaging at its St. Paul facility, resulting in around 130 jobs being eliminated.

In a Wednesday announcement, the Atlanta-based company announced it would permanently close corrugated packaging manufacturing at its recycled paper mill in St. Paul, located at 2250 Wabash Avenue.

The facility will continue to produce coated recycled board.

But according to the announcement, the required machinery at the St. Paul facility would require "significant capital investment" to continue to maintain.

“Shutting down operations and impacting the lives of our employees is a difficult decision to make,” said WestRock CEO David B. Sewell in a statement.

“As we implement our plans to close the corrugated medium operations in St. Paul, we are incredibly appreciative for the many contributions this team has made. We plan to assist these team members in exploring roles at other WestRock locations and with outplacement services.”

The 130 employees losing their jobs will receive severance and outplacement assistance, per company policy and union agreements, the company says. 

