Is Wild Greg's Saloon set to reopen in downtown Minneapolis?

Less than two months after Wild Greg’s Saloon closed, an application has been approved with the city for a new license for the downtown Minneapolis bar and nightclub.

An operating license for the business at 315 1st Ave. N was approved by the city’s Business, Inspections, Housing and Zoning Committee on Tuesday.

When owner Greg Urban shut down the establishment in August, he blamed COVID-19 lockdowns, the riots of 2020 and rising crime, giving an interview with FOX News decrying the situation for businesses in the city.

The business license operating conditions filed with the city this month lists Luis Londono, of Urban Entertainment LLC, as owner of the business.

But Minnesota Secretary of State company records however show that Greg Urban remains listed as the owner of Urban Entertainment LLC, with no recent filings suggesting a change in ownership.

There is a Luis Londono listed as a St. Paul-based lawyer – with his Continuing Legal Education status currently voluntary restricted – on the Minnesota Judicial Branch database. A LinkedIn page for a lawyer of the same name, which appears to have not been updated for many years, states he specializes in entertainment law.

It's unclear whether or to what extent Urban is still affiliated with the venue. He did not respond to a request for comment from Bring Me The News.

He does however own three other Wild Greg's Saloons: in Austin, Texas, and Pensacola and Lakeland, Florida.

Wild Greg's was among the businesses that sued for the overturning of Minneapolis' vaccine requirement for bar and dining entry, and also "banned" Gov. Tim Walz from its premises.

"We made the tough decision that the road to a prosperous Minneapolis was longer than we had hoped and that closing this location was in our best interest," Urban wrote in a Facebook post announcing the closure.

An Aug. 22 Fox News headline called Wild Greg’s Saloon “the latest victim of hospitality in deep-blue cities”, with Urban calling Minneapolis a “ghost town” in an interview with the network.