Skip to main content
Is Wild Greg's Saloon set to reopen in downtown Minneapolis?

Is Wild Greg's Saloon set to reopen in downtown Minneapolis?

The recently-shuttered establishment looks to be reopening.

Google Streetview

The recently-shuttered establishment looks to be reopening.

Less than two months after Wild Greg’s Saloon closed, an application has been approved with the city for a new license for the downtown Minneapolis bar and nightclub.

An operating license for the business at 315 1st Ave. N was approved by the city’s Business, Inspections, Housing and Zoning Committee on Tuesday.

When owner Greg Urban shut down the establishment in August, he blamed COVID-19 lockdowns, the riots of 2020 and rising crime, giving an interview with FOX News decrying the situation for businesses in the city.

The business license operating conditions filed with the city this month lists Luis Londono, of Urban Entertainment LLC, as owner of the business.

But Minnesota Secretary of State company records however show that Greg Urban remains listed as the owner of Urban Entertainment LLC, with no recent filings suggesting a change in ownership.

There is a Luis Londono listed as a St. Paul-based lawyer – with his Continuing Legal Education status currently voluntary restricted – on the Minnesota Judicial Branch database. A LinkedIn page for a lawyer of the same name, which appears to have not been updated for many years, states he specializes in entertainment law.

It's unclear whether or to what extent Urban is still affiliated with the venue. He did not respond to a request for comment from Bring Me The News. 

He does however own three other Wild Greg's Saloons: in Austin, Texas, and Pensacola and Lakeland, Florida.

Wild Greg's was among the businesses that sued for the overturning of Minneapolis' vaccine requirement for bar and dining entry, and also "banned" Gov. Tim Walz from its premises.

"We made the tough decision that the road to a prosperous Minneapolis was longer than we had hoped and that closing this location was in our best interest," Urban wrote in a Facebook post announcing the closure.

An Aug. 22 Fox News headline called Wild Greg’s Saloon “the latest victim of hospitality in deep-blue cities”, with Urban calling Minneapolis a “ghost town” in an interview with the network.

Next Up

Wild Greg's Saloon
MN Business

Is Wild Greg's Saloon set to reopen in downtown Minneapolis?

The recently-shuttered establishment looks to be reopening.

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 11.39.15 AM
MN News

Responders at 'vehicle incident' involving child near elementary school

There's a developing story in Ramsey.

QuironnaYoung
MN News

Charges: Minneapolis teen lured victim, recorded fatal assault

The 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in the case.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Wild player Matt Dumba lists his $1.2M condo at Hotel Ivy

The spacious condo offers spectacular skyline views.

Pexels - wildfire smoke
MN Weather

Warning issued in southern Minnesota due to 'extreme' wildfire risk

A recent drought has brought on drier conditions throughout the state.

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 7.33.42 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

It's the 29th homicide investigation of the year in the state's capital city.

3857401033_bd0353e9e7_k
MN Music and Radio

Full lineup for Winstock 2023 in Minnesota announced

The Minnesota country music festival will take place June 16-17.

Flickr - lightning night - laikolosse
MN News

21-year-old dies in crash during thunderstorm near Twin Cities

Authorities believe speed and weather conditions factored in the crash.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Minneapolis break-in

Police called it a domestic situation.

image
MN Food & Drink

Suitcase with a sensational history inspires upcoming Shakopee cocktail bar

The tale of rum row's revival.

Dennis Molla
MN News

Trump fan admits to setting fire to own property, blaming 'Antifa, BLM'

The 30-year-old falsely claimed he was targeted over his support for former President Donald Trump.

Tony Boos
MN News

Charges: Burnsville man set Super 8 Hotel room on fire

Sprinkler heads and smoke detectors were found to be covered when fire crews arrived.

Related

Wild Greg's Saloon
MN Food & Drink

Wild Greg's Saloon has closed in downtown Minneapolis

The owner of the chain says 'the road to a prosperous Minneapolis was longer than we had hoped.'

Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 5.03.30 PM
MN Food & Drink

Brothers Bar & Grill closes in downtown Minneapolis

The Midwest chain closed its St. Cloud location in 2018.

Screen Shot 2022-08-13 at 1.26.13 PM
MN Business

Workers at Minneapolis Trader Joe's become 2nd in nation to unionize

The vote was certified by the National Labor Relations Board Friday.

image
Minnesota Life

New downtown Minneapolis wedding venue to open in January

The venue will hold up to 450 guests.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 11.41.50 AM
MN Food & Drink

Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop has closed again

The announcement doesn't specify the circumstances surrounding the closure.

Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 11.38.35 AM
MN Shopping

Milkweed Editions reopens bookstore in downtown Minneapolis

The brick-and-mortar bookstore is back in business.

crowne plaza hotel minneapolis mn
MN Travel

Former downtown Minneapolis Crowne Plaza to become boutique hotel

The hotel closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.

Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 8.00.35 AM
MN Shopping

Black-owned bike shop in north Minneapolis is finally reopening

The shop will reopen Friday.