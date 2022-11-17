Skip to main content
Winnebago to open technology innovation center in the Twin Cities

The company is North America's leading manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.

Eden Prairie-based Winnebago Industries Inc. announced plans Tuesday to open a new Twin Cities facility in 2023 to support the development of next-generation technologies. 

The RV and boat manufacturer, which owns brands including Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta,  hasn't yet disclosed where the facility might be located, but said development of the center will begin early next year. 

"The Winnebago Industries Advanced Technology Innovation Center will focus on incubating and prototyping new technology applications across a wide range of technical and product-feature categories, including alternative energy management and autonomy," the company announced. 

In a statement, President and CEO Michael Happe said innovation is a cornerstone for the company. 

"Our ability to excel in the market and further our industry leadership will hinge on our ability to advance the consumer experience through technology,” Happe said. 

The new facility is billed as a physical investment into the company's Advanced Technology Group, which formed in 2019 and is currently working to design the next generation of RV and marine products. 

"The Advanced Technology Innovation Center will allow Winnebago Industries to partner with the business units to augment those efforts across multiple technological timelines to meet short- and long-term strategies and goals,” stated Shailendra Singh, vice president of advanced technology.

“We are committing to combining Winnebago Industries’ growing bench of research and development talent, new technology applications and a growing ecosystem of technology partners under one roof.”

This year, Winnebago became the first major RV manufacturer to launch an all-electric, zero emissions motorhome concept. 

