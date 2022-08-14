Workers at Minneapolis Trader Joe's become 2nd in nation to unionize

The vote was certified by the National Labor Relations Board Friday.

Employees at the Trader Joe’s in downtown Minneapolis have voted to unionize, making them the second location in the country to do so.

The union, Trader Joe’s United, was formed after a 55-5 vote was certified by the National Labor Relations Board Friday.

Workers at the grocery store began organizing in the spring, according to a statement from the union.

“This story, our story, where everyday folks come together in break rooms and at rallies and form brand new unions and struggle together — despite the fact that it was always difficult — this story will continue to be told, because we will continue to work together for a more equitable future,” the statement reads.

The vote makes the downtown location the second in the country to unionize, with the first being in Hadley, Massachusetts in late July.

And workers at a Trader Joe’s in Boulder, Colorado may become the third, with employees filing a petition for a union election last month, according to the Daily Camera.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Trader Joe's for comment.